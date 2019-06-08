Balet - An unparalleled business opportunity promising more than 24 per cent ROI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Balet, one of the leading manufacturers and traders of high-quality leather and non-leather products for men and women, today announced a strategic franchise growth initiative with aggressive store expansion plans across India.

The brand is targeting investors with a passion for helping others meet and exceed their performance goals.

Founded in 1985 with the notion of creating an affordable range of leather and non-leather accessories which offers a wide selection of quality made products. The company's products are proud 'Made-In-India', handcrafted and customisable, with an extensive selection range.

At present, Balet is successfully operating 4 stores in Mumbai and 2 stores outside Mumbai.

They also have a presence in 150 plus partner stores across India, carrying an extensive range of leather accessories for men and women including wallets, belts, handbags, office bags, travel accessories, travel bags and more.

The Company is planning to expand its retail footprints across India with 10 stores planned in Mumbai and 50 stores across Pan India by 2020. Balet is starting with its elite range of perfumes for men and women.

Complete with training, marketing and ongoing support, Balet's unique business model has been cultivated to attract individuals or teams with an ambition to succeed, strong values and solid community and business connections. The Company's franchise investment is expected to be in the range of 7 - 10 lakhs all inclusive along with a guaranteed ROI module of 24 per cent PA.

