BalleBaazi.com introduces Paytm Cash-Outs Beginning at Rs 10

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:27 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Known for its highly accessible leagues that begin at Rs 1 and Rs 2, BalleBaazi.com is now adding another feature to delight fans of fantasy cricket and fantasy sports.
Users will now be able to withdraw winnings as low as Rs 10 with the newly updated Paytm cash-out feature. The brand is one of the few fantasy platforms to introduce such a payment innovation in the industry.
"We've seen that players who play and win in small quantities like to be able to access that money immediately without worrying about minimum withdrawal limit. The Paytm update definitely helps in streamlining that process, making players' time on the app more enjoyable. Every initiative we take is done keeping our users in mind, we're sure this is one that will gain a lot of traction across demographics," said Saurabh Chopra, CEO BalleBaazi.
While this new feature benefits low-stakes players the most, BalleBaazi also caters to those looking for big winnings with cash and prizes worth tens of lakhs. Users interested in the India-Bangladesh cricket series this November can participate in the platform's Mega League and Jackpot league to take home a Toyota Fortuner, OnePlus7T, and several more amazing prizes.
