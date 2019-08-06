BalleBaazi Team
BalleBaazi Team

BalleBaazi.com raises USD 4 million Series A round funding

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:51 IST

New Delhi [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BalleBaazi.com, the leading online fantasy gaming platform launched last year in January, has received massive funding of USD 4 million from two private equity funds based out of Singapore and Delhi, in series A round.
Since its inception, BalleBaazi.com has cemented its position among the top fantasy cricket platforms and boasts of around 3 million user base engaging on the platform. With such a phenomenal response received from the gaming enthusiasts, the brand is all geared up to utilize the funds and expand its business to the newer markets and enhance the gaming experience for the users.
Besides, the company also plans to introduce more games under the umbrella of fantasy gaming, thus engaging with the audience across different genres of sports.
"Online gaming industry in India is growing marvelously and is poised to grow even faster. The potential is huge and the funds will certainly pave way for newer innovations and catalyse our upward journey at BalleBaazi'', said Saurabh Chopra, Co-founder, and CEO, BalleBaazi.com.

Resonating with its growth and expansion plans, BalleBaazi.com had recently received a funding of USD 1 million from Baazi Games, its parent company. Moreover, the company has also signed the ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh as the brand ambassador who has certainly enabled the brand to fortify its position in the world of fantasy games.
"BalleBaazi has played witness to a tremendous surge in growth during the recently concluded IPL and ICC World Cup 2019. From the signing-up of Yuvraj Singh as the brand ambassador to securing a USD 4M funding, we are all padded-up for game-defining performance in times to come!", said Navkiran Singh, Founder, and CEO at Baazi Games.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:58 IST

Aman announces new destination: AlUla, Saudi Arabia

AlUla [Saudi Arabia] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aman is pleased to announce its forthcoming debut in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023. Following a partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), Aman will develop three distinct resorts of architectural excellence in North West Saudi Arabia, i

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:45 IST

PNB Housing Finance raises fresh $75 million ECB from Sumitomo...

New Delhi [India] Aug 6 (ANI): PNB Housing Finance Limited said on Tuesday it has raised fresh 75 million dollars (about Rs 522 crore) of external commercial borrowing (ECB) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) in Singapore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:45 IST

Niine takes period talk to cricket grounds

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Niine has been breaking several barriers since its launch. This nimble, home-grown brand was the first to say "Let's talk periods", coming out openly and addressing the topic of menstruation to both men and women.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:38 IST

Online Fixed Deposit with Bajaj Finance: Play it smart when FD...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the repo rate by 75 basis points in the past 6 months and is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive rate cut of 25 basis points on August 7, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:14 IST

ICRA downgrades Tata Motors' various instruments to AA minus

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Rating agency ICRA has downgraded non-convertible debenture programme, long-term loans, long-term fund-based facilities and long-term non-fund-based facilities totalling Rs 22,250 crore to IRCA AA minus with negative outlook.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:04 IST

SRF Ltd Q1 profit jumps 41 pc to Rs 189 crore, to set up Rs 424...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): SRF Limited, a chemical-based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates, has reported 41 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 189 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal compared to Rs 134 crore in the year-

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:20 IST

Equity indices show marginal gains, Indiabulls Housing Finance...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone with marginal gains during early trading on Tuesday despite weak global cues with the rally led by banking, realty, metal, financial services and pharma stocks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:36 IST

Purple Style labs acquires Pernia's Pop up Shop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Purple Style labs (PSL) a Mumbai headquartered premium fashion platform has acquired Pernia's Pop Up Shop (PPUS), a leading multi-brand e-commerce website which houses over 500 of India's pre-eminent designer brands.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:19 IST

Declining exports of cotton yarn, a matter of deep concern, Dr K...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr K V Srinivasan, Chairman, The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) in a statement today stated that exports Cotton Yarn from India in the first quarter of April-June 2019 have fallen by a steep 33 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:07 IST

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 offline Sales to begin across 1000 retails...

New Delhi [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announced that its newly launched first-ever Pop-Up Camera Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be available in close to 1000 retails stores including Croma, Poorvika and other retail outlets starting from August 1

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:06 IST

Fesschain - Indian start-up trying to solve issues plaguing Block chain

New Delhi [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): While the block chain ecosystem has evolved a lot in the past few years, however, widespread adoption of existing public block chain systems is facing multiple challenges.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:56 IST

Bombay Dyeing reverses losses, reports profit of Rs 27.6 crore in Q1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Wadia Group-owned Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against a net loss of Rs 93.7 crore during the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

Read More
iocl