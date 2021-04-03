Bally Sagoo releases a Punjabi Deep House track with a stunning video directed by Nitesh Mathur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the global electronic music scene bursting out of proportions, here comes a Punjabi track carrying the quintessential deep house vibe to set you tripping.

Bally Sagoo, the multi-award-winning music producer with numerous platinum selling albums, who is widely credited as one of the pioneers of Bollywood Remixes & UK-Asian Music scene, makes a loud comeback after a hiatus of 6 years. His new album titled as "Next Level" is launched in Birmingham, UK with a foot tapping single "Pyar Naiyon Mileya".

Carrying the perfect dancing vibe, "Pyar Naiyon Mileya" is composed by Bally Sagoo with vocals by Naaz Aulakh. The song is penned down by Devshi Khanduri and its bass-heavy vibe reflects the signature style, Bally is reckoned for. The video for Pyar Naiyon Mileya beautifully narrates the story of a girl (played by MTV Roadie fame, Ramandeep Kaur Dhillion) being loved & betrayed; and further captures her journey in search of hope.



Shot across the scenic locations of Khuri-Jaisalmer, the story, screenplay & direction for the video is made by Nitesh Mathur and is produced by Universal Selective, a Brand & Creative Consultancy based out of Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

"This was a really tough project. Pyar Naiyon Mileya is probably one of the only sad songs that carries a dancing vibe; thereby making this song even more unique. We couldn't go all happy and dancy since this song is about a heartbreak with very powerful lyrics. Also at the same time we couldn't afford to go too sad & low on visuals, since the track is very upbeat. Hence a concept was weaved, that could travel seamlessly along the song. Am glad, we did justice to it & the people around the world are loving it," said the Video Director Nitesh Mathur.

Unlike run-of-the-mill videos, the video for Pyar Naiyon Mileya is like a short film that beautifully captures the pain, the restlessness of a heart-broken girl & will find a lot of relatability with every young woman. Not to mention, this fresh composition with astounding vocals is bound to take the clubbing scene by storm. All & All- a total winner!

Catch the video here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpCgE9eaPq4.

