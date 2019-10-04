Bandhan Bank, Gruh Finance to merge on October 17

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:08 IST

Sensex drops 434 points after RBI cuts repo rate and GDP forecast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The interest rate cut by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) failed to boost market sentiment on Friday as equity benchmarks fell after the central bank also lowered its forecast of GDP growth rate to 6.1 per cent for the current financial year.