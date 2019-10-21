Rajesh Sinha appointed as Chairman, JSPL’s subsidiary Jindal Power Limited
Banking veteran Akhauri Rajesh Sinha appointed as Chairman of Jindal Power Limited

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:58 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI): Principal Group Adviser to the Power Trading Corporation Akhauri Rajesh Sinha has been appointed as Chairman of JSPL's subsidiary Power Limited">Jindal Power Limited.
Rajesh Sinha is a former banker and has held several leadership positions with banks in India and overseas. He spent 22 years with SBI as one of its valuable leaders, and has served IDBI Banks for five years.
He was a guiding force to Royal Bank of Canada for 11 years as Managing Director and Country Head.
Rajesh Sinha has done post-graduation in Science and Business Administration, he is also a qualified Lawyer having done LLB and is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers, CAIIB.
He is also serving as Chief financial adviser of Jindal steel and power limited.
"India has the potential to become an electricity surplus nation with its indigenous raw material resources. We have full faith that Jindal power limited with 3400 MW capacity would be a key player to achieve targets of Government of India's initiative of Affordable Power for all," said Rajesh Sinha.
Power Limited">Jindal Power Limited (JPL), a subsidiary of Jindal Steel and Power Limited, is a leading power company in India across the energy spectrum: thermal, hydro and renewable. JPL has been contributing significantly to the growing needs of power in the country.
The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Jindal Steel & Power Limited-New Delhi. ANI takes no editorial responsibility for the same. (ANI)

