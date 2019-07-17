Banks, IT stocks lift indices higher, Nifty closes at 11,688

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Equities edged up for the third consecutive session on Wednesday but the trading was lacklustre amid pressure in broader Asian markets.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 85 points higher at 39,216 while the Nifty 50 was up 25 points at 11,688.

At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the green except for auto which lost 1.02 per cent and pharma which shed 0.2 per cent.

Among stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance gained 2.75 per cent to Rs 664.10 per share while Zee Entertainment closed 2.6 per cent higher at Rs 355.25.

Banking stocks like State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank gained over 2 per cent but Yes Bank dropped 5.2 per cent ahead of its first-quarter results.

The other gainers were agrochemical and crop protection firm UPL, Hindalco, HCL Tech and Britannia.

However, Eicher Motors, GAIL, Maruti and ONGC were laggards with losses ranging between 1.5 and 2.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, broader Asian shares drifted off as investors awaited more earnings reports from corporate America. A threat from US President Donald Trump to put tariffs on another 325 billion dollars of Chinese goods added to the jitters in markets.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.5 per cent and South Korea 1 per cent while Chinese blue chips dipped into the red. (ANI)