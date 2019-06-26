Barco introduces EVL-721, its first laser phosphor rear-projection video wall

New Delhi [India] June 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Barco, a leader in visualization and collaboration technology today announced the launch of EVL-721, the company's first laser-lit rear-projection video wall with laser phosphor technology. This state-of-the-art product redefines rear projection walls utilized in 24X7 control rooms as it provides a low total cost of ownership (TCO) benefits for existing operations.

With a seventy-inch full HD rear projection cube with laser phosphor technology, the product provides stunning brightness levels of up to 920 cd/m2 and brilliant colours, bringing a highly valued viewing experience to control rooms. The modular design of the product makes it easy to service or replace components on the ground and the dust-proof design enables protection against dust, which further increases the lifetime of the projection engine. The EVL-721 also comes equipped with unique features such as an efficient cooling system which ensures longer laser lifetime, superior low noise and lightweight design.

"Innovation is our core and we are committed to bringing cutting-edge technology to our customers. With the launch of EVL-721, we further strengthen our existing portfolio of rear projection video walls and establish a new standard in this segment. With a huge influx of smart cities and integrated control rooms becoming imperative, the product sees great potential in India from a technology point of view", said Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India.

The high luminance power of laser phosphor technology makes viewing easier even in daylight conditions, thereby improving control rooms' operator working conditions. With a lifetime of more than 1 lakh hours in eco-mode, operations can enjoy a staggering eleven and a half years of uninterrupted 24X7 operations.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

