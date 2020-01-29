Barco launches 'ClickShare Conference' to enable next-gen wireless conferencing at workplace

New Delhi [India] Jan 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Barco India, a global leader in meeting room technology, today launched its next-generation wireless conferencing solution, the ClickShare Conference.

The new launch, which is all set to revolutionize conferencing, is based on the concept of BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting), as it takes away all the friction points related to hosting video conferences from your own device.

Whether used in huddles spaces, meeting rooms or boardrooms, ClickShare Conference works seamlessly with your video conferencing software, your camera brand, your laptop, and most importantly, makes remote meetings as intuitive as having a face-to-face meeting.

The new range that includes three models: the entry-level CX-20, the CX-30, and the high-end CX-50 provide users the freedom to choose how they collaborate securely as the solution is triple-agnostic.

They can join the meeting from any device and space while enjoying all the familiar benefits of Unified Communication or videoconferencing tools and AV USB-peripherals available in the room.

The ClickShare Conference features include:

* A brand-new experience revolutionizing remote meetings

* Option of 'Bring Your Own Meeting' to any room, local or remote, for both guests and employees

* ClickShare wireless conferencing button and collaboration app

* Triple-agnostic and flexible: works with your Unified Communications technology and your brand of USB-peripherals from your device and operating system

* Enterprise-grade: Highly secure, connected and cloud-managed

"As more and more organizations embrace new ways of working in the Asia Pacific region, the demand for remote collaboration solutions is exploding. While software and cloud-based conferencing solutions have made it easier and more affordable to join virtual meetings from anywhere using any device, there are still many unsolved issues related to team meeting experience in various work-spaces", said Marc Remond, Vice President of Sales, Meeting and Learning Experience Solutions, Barco APAC.

"Barco aims to simplify the experience and increase the adoption of video meetings across spaces with the launch of a differentiated meeting room solution that is agnostic by design. Introducing the concept of 'Bring Your Own Meeting', the new ClickShare Conference portfolio enables IT and AV teams to support any conferencing, communication and streaming tool in the market and offers an improved meeting experience to all participants, both local and remote", he added further.

ClickShare Conference will make remote meetings faster, hassle-free and truly impressive, connecting users to cameras, speakerphones, soundbars, and other USB-peripherals in the room for a better, more immersive meeting experience.

"The workplace is undergoing a fundamental transformation. With the automation of jobs, a peak in freelance work and the gig economy, offering flexible and remote work environments is crucial. Millennials and Gen Z, who have grown up with online sharing technologies like Google docs, online gaming, social media, cloud-based apps and more, prove to be natural collaborators. Their expectations for business technology are driven by their digital lifestyles. Workplace strategy is key to companies who want to attract and retain young talent and unlock the productivity of their workforce", commented Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India.

"Barco's new ClickShare Conference solution will revolutionize meetings and wireless conferencing. Combining connectivity, security, and innovation, ClickShare Conference offers a solution for the high-pressure put on IT departments to support different conferencing tools and brings person-centric experiences and multi-purpose collaboration spaces to the work environment", he added.

Conference, Collaborate, Click

ClickShare Conferencing Button instantly makes meeting room USB-peripherals available to laptops. Users can plug in the Button and share all the video and audio streams with the meeting room peripherals.

The ClickShare Collaboration App, which can be employed while using the Button, is accessible via the additional Quick Button. Additional features include retrieving a local view of the room display, allowing sharing the room content remotely, pause content, ideation, moderation and control of AV equipment.

The presence detection function in the ClickShare Collaboration App allows users to instantly connect to the meeting room from the laptop or mobile devices and have immediate access to wireless presenting, interactive sharing and feature-rich collaboration.

A New Portfolio - Connected, Secure and Enterprise-Grade

The new ClickShare Conference range consists of three different models: the entry-level CX-20, the CX-30, and the high-end CX-50. The CX-20 is ideally suited for huddles and small meeting rooms, offering the key functionalities of wireless collaboration and conferencing.

The CX-30, the perfect companion for standard meeting rooms, adds a set of interactivity features such as touchback support, moderation, blackboarding and annotation to make users truly connect and click in meetings.

The high-end CX-50, for large meeting rooms and boardrooms, brings a premium AV collaboration experience with superior audio and video quality and offers the best possibilities to integrate into your IT or AV environment.

ClickShare Conference is designed to perfectly fit into and evolve with your business network. This built-in flexibility for the future means it is one of the smartest and most secure investments you can make.

