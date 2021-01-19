Barwings Hospitality launches 1873 The Tap Room

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI/Digpu): Barwings Hospitality announces the launch of 1873 The Taproom, Mumbai's newest Taproom and craft beer experience. Along with a fully stocked bar and great curated menu, this new outlet offers customers the brand's exclusive range of delicious in-house beers directly on tap.

Founded in 2009 by hospitality veteran and award-winning mixologist Ankit Negandhi, Barwings has worked across all sectors of the Hospitality industry and with key brands including Hilton, Marriott, Mercedes Benz, Sun Burn and Supersonic etc.

Negandhi, represented India in multiple mixology world championships like Bacardi Martini Grand Prix World Finals, the Asia Pacific Cocktail Competition the Hong Kong World Open and many more.



Beginning with a bar tending academy and with the 1873 Equestrian Lifestyle Resort, Barwings has ventured into the setup of their first Tap room, located in Vile Parle East, that will exclusively serve over 9 variants of craft beers from breweries across Maharashtra. 1873 The Tap Room is the newest addition to Mumbai fledgling Tap Room and craft beer scene.

"The launch of 1873 The Tap Room is the culmination of over 12 years of hard work for my team and myself. We began this journey with the Equestrian Life Style Resort and now opened a Tap Room that will showcase our exquisite range of craft beer to a city that we feel is in dire need of it. We have seen that Mumbai has started to accept Craft beers and we feel that with lockdown restrictions finally lifting throughout the country, this is the perfect time for showcase our product and capture the attention of consumers across the city," said Ankit Negandhi, Founder of Barwings Hospitality, on the occasion of the launch of 1873 The Tap Room.

"The launch of this first outlet is only the beginning for us as we plan to open a few more in pivotal locations across the city. Currently, we are serving 4 variants of craft beer but we are excited to soon bring in some of our unique and exciting variants like, Hefeweizen, Kolsch, India Pale Ale (IPA) and Marzen which will be great additions to our craft beer offerings.", continued Negandhi.

1873 The Tap Room plans to take advantage of Mumbai's flourishing music and entertainment industry by hosting a multitude of artists and musicians across genres to give patrons a complete and well-rounded experience. With its fun and vibrant aesthetic, the Taproom will definitely be a place where laughter and good times flow as much as the beer does.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

