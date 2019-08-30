BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT)
BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT)

BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT) has successfully empowered over 5000 girl children

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:34 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT) has successfully completed empowerment of over 5000 girl children through various educational initiatives in and around various schools of Shadnagar Mandal, Ranga Reddy district till date.
BTCT in the current financial year is extending its scale by adopting and developing over 100 schools with a targeted impact to over 20,000 girl children.
BRCT has a clear vision to empower ten lakh girl children, by the year 2030 and has a clear strategic plan to achieve this vision.
Taking the initiative of educating girls from government schools a step forward, BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust is now envisaging complete adoption of government schools in and around Shadnagar Mandal, Ranga Reddy district.
Till date, the trust (BTCT) has provided the required infrastructure support, scholarships to girl children to ensure a conducive environment for their studies for 5,000 girls in 31 government schools.
As the trust (BTCT) is focusing on the overall development of 20,000 girls in 100 schools this year, it will now take the responsibility of:
* The required infrastructure in all these schools including well-constructed school building and safe playground; clean and separate toilets for girls and boys
* Focus on teaching staff support whenever and wherever it is necessary
* Maths and Science lab equipment provision
* Help curtail the dropouts of the girl children
* Nutrition and health support
* Counselling for parents on the need for girl child education and
* Conduct life skills and career counselling programmes to students
"With this 'Complete School Adoption' programme, with the commitment of all the above supports, the achievements of each girl child would be very well certain and encouraged to the fullest extent", shared Mallikarjun Reddy MV, BBG BTCT Managing Trustee.
BBG BTCT ensures class framework by concentrating on computer classes through digital lab and career guidance, help develop Language proficiency through English lab and well-stocked library, encourage arts, provide adequately equipped Science lab and focus on physical education via sports.
"In our efforts towards this purposive goal, we at BBG (Building Blocks Group) dedicate a portion of our profits to girl child empowerment through education because only when we allow them to dream, will we help them to turn those dreams into reality. We at Building Blocks group (BBG) strongly believe that empowerment of one daughter means the empowerment of an entire family", said Mallikarjun Reddy MV.
Building Blocks Group (BBG) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is no 1 plotting development company consisting of a family of over one lakh happy customer, associate and employee families with presence in over four countries, seven states and 15 cities of India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:42 IST

Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers launches the stunning nature-inspired...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 30(ANI/NewsVoir): Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, one of India's top jewellery brands popularly known for exquisite craftsmanship and unique designs, today launched two hand-crafted collections, The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod in platinum.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:42 IST

From frequent flyers to avid shoppers - There's a SuperCard for everyone

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Be it day-to-day expenses, big-ticket purchases or costs you may incur during emergencies, you can be sure of addressing your need for finance and liquidity easily with a credit card in hand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:32 IST

Saveetha Engineering College introduces Finland Model of...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 30(ANI/NewsVoir): Saveetha Engineering College today launched a revolutionary teaching learning ecosystem designed based on Finland education model for the first time in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:24 IST

#LooTalks - an impact initiative focused at the 'Issues of the...

New Delhi [India] August 30(ANI/NewsVoir): Brands4Purpose, in partnership with Volunteer4India, One Impression and Hubhopper, has initiated an impact project to aggregate diverse and powerful conversations on 'Issues of the Urban Woman'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:47 IST

PNB, Oriental Bank and United Bank to be merged: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The government on Friday announced the merger of Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India to create the second-largest banking network in the country with 11,431 branches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:26 IST

Fund educational endeavours easily with a Loan Against Property...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ensuring quality education for your children is one of the top priorities as a parent, and top-quality institutions come with their own set of invaluable benefits. However, estimates suggest that the cost of education in India is hiked

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:07 IST

Sensex gains 264 points as fresh stimulus hopes spark sentiment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded higher in the afternoon trade on Friday ahead of GDP data and new government announcements to perk up the sluggish economic growth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:16 IST

SpiceJet to launch six new international and domestic flights from Sep 25

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Low-cost airline SpiceJet said on Friday it will introduce six new flights to expand its network across domestic and international routes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:19 IST

Saveyra launches personalised T-shirts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Saveyra, India's design-driven youth brand, announces the launch of Saveyra store. Following the popularity of its stylish stickers, the company launches personalised and curated T-shirts in the Saveyra store.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:09 IST

Kalpataru Power Transmission bags new orders worth Rs 1,263 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) said on Friday it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,263 crore in the power and infrastructure contracting sectors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:27 IST

Alkanshree Dahar, Managing Partner, Law Offices of India awarded...

New Delhi [India] August 30 (ANI): Alkanshree Dahar, Managing Partner, Law Offices of India (LOI) and Steven Morris of Howard Kennedy London Head of International Arbitration and Litigation were recently recognised and conferred with "Achiever Award 2019" for their contribution to "International Comme

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:22 IST

Farm profit on field crops to rise despite uneven rains...

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A study by global analytics company Crisil says that farm profit from field crops in India is expected to increase by 10 to 12 per cent in kharif season 2019 due to expected higher prices and despite lower output.

Read More
iocl