BC blueberries - The perfect choice for your healthy diet

New Delhi [India] Sept 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BC blueberries are one of the leading choices for the health-conscious members of society, focusing on a healthy lifestyle. BC blueberries are very versatile little berries and are obtainable in frozen, dried, juice concentrate and even powder form.

Full of essential vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin C, A, and E, one cup (250 ml) serving of blueberries contains 3.6 grams of dietary fibre and just 80 calories. Blueberries are excellent for heart and brain health and can be used as a snack, topping or as an ingredient in smoothies, breakfasts, desserts, and baking.

In BC, warm summer days and cool nights pack the fruits with the ideal combination of the sweet and tart taste. The pure environment of oceans, sea breezes, mountains enables BC to be one of the top blueberry producing regions in the world.

"The High Commission of Canada in India is delighted to be partnering with the BC Blueberry Council to showcase Canadian blueberries at SIAL India. Canada is a world leader in blueberry production and exports, and we feel this high-quality, nutritious product holds great potential in the Indian market", quoted Michael Hawkins, Counsellor (Agriculture and Agri-Food) and Senior Trade Commissioner at the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi.

"We follow international best practices for food safety standards and environmentally sustainable processes and frozen berries are processing quickly after picking to provide the great taste year-round", he said.

"We are very happy to be a key sponsor in the SIAL India food show this year," said Anju Gill, Executive Director of the BC Blueberry Council. "We understand that India is a booming economy right now, and BC has kept India in their top five target countries to export our Blueberries too. We hope that with our exposure at this event, our efforts will be closer to being realized", said Gill.

With over 80 years of blueberry-growing experience, the BC blueberry council's growers have more than 11,000 hectares (27,000 acres) of high-bush blueberries planted in order to meet growing demand. The BC blueberry council has a strong commitment to on-farm food safety and works diligently with blueberry growers and collaborates with packers and processors to ensure that BC blueberries meet the highest standards for food safety and quality.

"We are delighted to have this healthful premium product coming into the Indian market from Canada. Also, that India as India has no commercial production of blueberries, we as a forum welcome such range of goods, which not only get color to your food plate but, also add on to the health attributes. We see these beautiful Canadian blueberries in sync with the FSSAI's Eat Right India Campaign", said Amit Lohani, Founder and Director, Forum of India Food Importers (FIFI).

To get a healthful flavor of blueberries to the Indian consumers BC blueberries has also organized a three-day retail tasting promotion in association with FIFI, at two locations in New Delhi.

"We deal with premium and gourmet goods and what a delight to offer this super fruit to our consumers, for which we are receiving an overwhelming response", said Jitendra and Ravinder representing the Oriental Fruit Marts.

"We look forward to receiving fresh BC blueberries in the Indian market in big volumes so, that we are able to stock it and offer this healthy fruit to our consumers on regular basis", said Purshottam Narang of Gourmet Retail.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)


