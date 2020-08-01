BC Cricket Championship: A thrilling and an exciting action-packed August awaits for millions of cricket fans as cricket comes alive in Canada

Vancouver (British Columbia) [Canada] Aug 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): On August 7th, 2020, the Meadowbrook Park, Canada will open its arms wide to welcome and embrace lakhs of hungry cricket fans across the world to witness one of the most exhilarating cricket tournaments BC Cricket Championship.

The event is organized by BC Sports Promotion Inc and approved by the British Colombia Cricket Council.

The seven days T20 fest will be a grand extravaganza comprising ten league matches, 02 semi-finals, and one final match. The first five days starting from August 7th till 11th will cover all the league matches followed by two semi-finals on 12th August. The Final will be played on August 13th, 2020, at 09.00 AM - Canada Time (09.30 PM - Indian Time).

The league matches and the semi-finals, first and second will be scheduled at 09.00 AM and 01.00 PM Canada Time (09.30 PM and 01.30 AM - Indian Time) respectively.

The winner will be a proud recipient of 25,000 Canadian Dollars.

The objective of the event is to bring cricket back for the cricket fans, boost local talent and the cricket of Canada.

BC Champions, Victoria Waves, Vancouver Vibes, Kings 11 Kelowna and Surrey Shines would be the five teams competing against each other. The tournament will bring delight to the crazy cricket fans as some of the icon players like Ravindrapal Singh and Sana Kaleem along with Bhupindar Singh, Harmandeep Singh, and Newab Cheema would be a part of the great event and showcase their cricketing skills.

Fans would get to witness the BC Cricket Championship live on One Sports, India, and Willow TV in Canada, the channel partners for the respective countries.

The scoring partner is Sportskeeda and Cricketworld.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

