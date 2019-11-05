Be Spellbound by the Romance of fall in Switzerland

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): It is the magic of the warm reds, oranges, yellows and browns setting ablaze the Swiss foliage in Autumn, that truly stirs the enamoured and passionate heart.

This season of perfect temperatures, has nature putting up its best grand display of changing hues reflecting warm, golden sunsets - an idyllic setting sure to bring out the romance in your loved one. It is also one of the best times to travel to Switzerland with your partner as it is the shoulder season, a time when the best hotel and airline deals are up for grabs. Lovebirds who've got 'To walk down a fiery orange-red-yellow tree-lined avenue on a carpet of dried leaves' on their bucket list, can go, live their Autumn dream this year.

For all couples - the foodies, nature lovers, wine connoisseurs, adventure-sports junkies, or those just happy to sit back and soak in the magic of the season, here is a list of 'autumn things' you can do in Switzerland.

Glistening Golden Autumn in the Alpine village of Zermatt

The quaint, pretty alpine village of Zermatt nestled among the Swiss Alps comes alive in Autumn, and how!

The best way to treat your eyes to the visual artistry of fall in this beautiful resort town is to walk/trek through trails lined with warm coloured-trees set against a backdrop of crystal-clear blue skies. That the village is car-free and allows you access only through train will definitely add to the charm to getting there with your loved one. Imagine strolling hand-in-hand with your partner through old and quaint village lanes steeped in history and houses older than 500 years! You could discover inviting hidden cafes and eclectic shops by foot. When the weather in autumn is just right with a slight nip in the air and cool, fresh breeze, romance is only bound to bloom.

The other thing of beauty Zermatt boasts of is its unobstructed views of the famous snow-capped Matterhorn - the most photographed mountain in the world! In fact, Zermatt seems like a homage to the Matterhorn with all its lakes shimmering with its reflection and all its streets leading straight to the base of this mountain. The best way to enjoy the Zermatt-Matterhorn foothills with your partner are to rent bicycles and cycle through some of the most cherished views. You could also experience paragliding, devil biking and mountain carting when you sign up together for mountain excursions such as the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise and Gornergrat. After all, the best autumn views are always from the top.

For the couple that bonds with their mutual love for food, Zermatt spoils with its wide variety of culinary experiences that tingle every taste-bud. After a day out trekking and biking and working up that appetite, there's nothing better than a bowl of warm, lip-smacking Fondue and Raclette to fill up your tummies and stir your souls during fall. By virtue of being neighbours with Italy, Zermatt also serves some of the best homey Italian food. Asian food here is also very popular among the world travellers. Take your pick between cosy mountain huts, charming village pubs, or elegant Michelin star restaurants to savour these and other local delicacies.

As the end of the day approaches, the village beckons you in, with more than 100 restaurants and numerous bars to enjoy. Whether you're looking for a quiet evening, or an opportunity to let your hair down to live music, you'll have an evening to remember with Zermatt's incredible nightlife. For those with tired, aching muscles from being outdoors and living up the autumn life, you can also rejuvenate yourself and detox with a sauna, heated pools, or take those famous Swiss massages. Zermatt has everything taken care of so your Autumn romance can take off.

Lavaux Vineyards in the Lake Geneva Region for Wine lovers

The UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Lavaux vineyards located between the picturesque Lausanne and Montreux are ideal for lovers who love their wine. Spread over 800 hectares, Lavaux is one of the most striking wine regions of Switzerland you should visit in fall because the grape-harvesting season begins then, and the terraces pulsate with hues of orange and gold.

The dramatic vineyards that drop off into Lake Geneva offer over 30 kms of hiking trails. Nothing can be more romantic than a boat ride on Lake Geneva with your partner cruising through the captivating colours of fall, or biking across the vineyards stopping to taste some wine at the several wine-tasting cellars that offer a tasting session along with the tour of the cellar. Hop on to 'The Chocolate Train', that runs from Montreux to Gruyeres and to Broc, or go visit Charlie Chaplin's former home-turned museum in Vevey.

The beauty of the fall in Switzerland astounds you wherever you look, be it in the picturesque landscapes, pristine mountain lakes or the charming villages covered with a blanket of orange, red and yellow leaves. To soak in every nook and corner of this autumn paradise, get an all-in-one Swiss Travel Pass that gives you easy access to local trains, buses and other modes of transport.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Newsvoir)

