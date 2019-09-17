Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Beat the effects of economic slowdown by Investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:15 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Market has been going through a challenging phase as a result of slowdown in economic growth, higher tax impact on foreign institutional investors, the shutdown of major factories resulting in layoffs and hiring freeze.
The suddenness of the decline in markets has made people fearful when it comes to investing.
The appeal of fixed deposit as a stable and secure investment option hasn't dulled. In the current scenario, FDs are continuing to do well, with most banks and NBFCs offering upwards of 7 per cent even for a 1-year deposit. For senior citizens, interest rates being offered are in the range of 7.5-9.25 per cent.
For investors seeking steady growth of their savings, fixed deposit is one of the preferred investment options. You could consider investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit that not only offers guaranteed returns up to 8.70 per cent, but also enables you to take a loan against FD if the need arises. What's more, it also you protect your finances and save for the financial uncertainty that may crop up anytime amid the economic slowdown.
Read along to know how this feature makes investing in a fixed deposit a smart decision:
Up to 8.70 per cent Return on Fixed Deposit: You would always expect your principal amount to grow at a steady rate that would help you accumulate your wealth and grow your corpus. Bajaj Finance offers one of the highest rates in the country for all customers, thus making it perfect for both short-term and long-term goals. As a regular investor, you can get up to 8.35 per cent interest, while senior citizens get up to 8.70 per cent on a tenor of at least 36 months, with interest payable at maturity.
Minimum deposit of Rs 25,000: A penny saved is a penny earned. The minimum deposit amount for a Bajaj Finance FD is just Rs 25,000 making it easy for you start investing right away.
High Stability and Credibility: Whether you are a risk-averse or a risk taker; you would always want your funds to be in the safest hands. Bajaj Finance is the only Indian NBFC with an international rating of 'BBB' by S&P Global. Your investments are never at risk with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits as they are rated high on safety and stability with ICRA's MAAA (stable) rating and CRISIL's FAAA/Stable rating. These high ratings indicate that FDs are a safe investment option, regardless of market volatilities or economic policy changes.
Flexible Tenors: Depending on your liquidity needs, you can choose your tenor between 12 -60 months with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.
Avail instant emergency funds by applying online for a Loan against FD: Financial emergencies can come unannounced and can disrupt your finances. At such times, it is natural to think of breaking your fixed deposit to meet your requirements. However, doing this will take away your potential FD earnings. To help you safeguard your returns, Bajaj Finance offers an online loan against FD of up to Rs 4 lakh. This way, you can easy avail emergency funds without breaking your investments, while still earning returns on the same.
It is a hassle-free process to invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit through the online application process. What's more, you can also benefit from other features like multi-deposit facility, auto-renewals and FD with debit card.
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:28 IST

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:23 IST

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:19 IST

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:18 IST

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:01 IST

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:59 IST

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:57 IST

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:34 IST

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:33 IST

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:29 IST

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:18 IST

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:52 IST

