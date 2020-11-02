Behold the Newness of Dolby On - New Release Lets Users Import their Existing Videos and Sound Recordings for Instant Audio Improvement

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dolby On is a free iOS and Android application designed to make recording and livestreaming sound and video with unparalleled audio quality incredibly simple, using nothing but your device.

Dolby On empowers creators to make their statement with amazing sound quality, anytime and anywhere. With the new release, Dolby On users can now import video and audio files from their phones for instant audio improvement. And with updated video and audio editing tools, users can take even greater control of their sound.

New Release for Android

New Sound Tools and Slider: take control of unwanted sounds with the new Noise Reduction slider

Import track and videos: just tap the 'Import Button' and instantly enhance any audio and video files with Dolby On

Saving: Now, when saving to your device, the Dolby On app will show exactly where the file is located

New Release for iOS

Before livestreaming, adjust any unwanted background sounds with the new noise reduction soundcheck slider

Batch delete - quickly delete many songs at once

Improvements for low device storage: we will let you know if you are getting low on space, so you won't lose any of those creative moments

What is Dolby On?

The Dolby On app is designed to easily record and live stream audio and video with superior Dolby sound quality by using just your phone, letting you capture the moment when it strikes with unmatched simplicity.

Dolby On provides musicians and content creators a powerful mobile tool to capture their ideas and inspirations, as they strike, and then turn them into shareable content for their friends and collaborators, in amazing Dolby sound.

Dolby On listens to the sound coming in and automatically applies audio effects like compression, EQ, limiting, noise reduction, stereo widening, de-essing and more. You can further edit the sound with unique sound "styles" - like photo filters in Instagram, these allow you to apply sonic profiles to your recording. Thus, enabling creators to record and livestream, both audio and video, with exceptional Dolby sound from the comforts of their home, without having to go to a studio.

The app is for anyone that needs better sounding recordings - audio and video - from their phone. Musicians are one of the bigger groups that falls into this category of people, but we have users that are vloggers, journalists, podcasters, etc.

Here are some Pro-Tips to make most of the Dolby On App.

1. For video, frame your shot by setting up your phone or tablet, and ensure your space is lit properly. For audio-only recordings, you should experiment with phone placement to get the right mix of sound sources (for example, capturing the right balance of your voice and guitar.)

2. Check your levels and keep an eye on the in-app level meter. If you're in the red, reduce your volume or move the phone further away to avoid clipping.

3. Should you be using the live streaming feature, make sure you have your social feeds available nearby on a separate device so you can view feedback and engage with your viewers in real time. While live streaming will work from a good cell data signal, we definitely recommend a strong WiFi connection for best results.

Note: with Dolby On, you can still use your favorite external phone mic setup, all while taking advantage of the apps powerful processing.

The app's iOS and Android versions are available in India for free at the Apple App Store and at the Android Google Play Store, respectively. To download the app, please click on the link below.

(Android) - play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dolby.dolby234

(iOS) - apps.apple.com/in/app/dolby-on-record-audio-video/id1443964192.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)