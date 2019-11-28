Left to Right: Fatmi Shazad, CEO, SettleMint India, The Belgian Ambassador, Francois Delhaye, Matthew Van Niekerk, Co-founder & CEO, SettleMint
Left to Right: Fatmi Shazad, CEO, SettleMint India, The Belgian Ambassador, Francois Delhaye, Matthew Van Niekerk, Co-founder & CEO, SettleMint

Belgium-based blockchain tech leader SettleMint launches operations in India

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the fastest-growing blockchain technology giants, Belgium-based SettleMint, announced the launch of its India operations at a ceremony hosted at the private residence of Ambassador of Belgium on Tuesday evening.
To be headquartered out of New Delhi, SettleMint's latest footprint in India is the fifth after Belgium, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.
Speaking at the occasion Matthew Van Niekerk, CEO, SettleMint, said, "We are delighted to begin our journey in India, which is currently a hotbed of blockchain technology activity. Keeping in line with the incredible adoption pace of blockchain technology world over, India as well stands to benefit from blockchain as a key technology to realize Prime Minister's vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy."
Highlighting SettleMint's dramatic journey, Van Niekerk, added, "We have reached delivering a solution rather than hype in the blockchain lifecycle. SettleMint drastically reduces the complexity of blockchain technology, making it easy and fast for an organization to turn a business concept into a working blockchain application from 12-18 months to at most a few weeks."
According to Blockchain Report 2019 by NASSCOM, the adoption of blockchain technology in India is experiencing rapid growth and investments in blockchain-based projects have touched over $20 billion across various industries. The report further states that many Indian state governments such as those of Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra are supporting blockchain startups and projects and organizing conferences and hackathons on the topic.
Detailing the SettleMint advantage, Shazad Fatmi, CEO, SettleMint India, said, "We are one of the simplest and fastest blockchain solution providers in the world. Our core technology accelerates the path to leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology: whether those enterprises are looking to improve efficiency, to extend their current products to a new client segment or to completely reinvent an existing business model."
"SettleMint encapsulates years of R&D on the technical, operational & organisational aspects of Blockchain technology and packages this in fully documented APIs, micro-services, browser components and templates that strips away complexity, providing developers with the building blocks required to build full-stack applications," Fatmi elaborated.
SettleMint has undertaken the development of 35+ fully functioning Blockchain applications and researched more than 500 known use cases. The patented technology 'Mint' covers 85% of the use cases for Blockchain technologies and radically reduces the time to market for users. Using Mint, integrating blockchain technologies into an application can take as little as 3 hours. This product addresses the single biggest inhibitor to adoption, which is developer capabilities.
Carrefour Belgium, Islamic Development Bank, 2019 Indonesia Elections are some of the marquee clients under their belt.
"With various industries looking to adopt the technology in India, our focus would initially be on Banking and Finance, followed by industries such as Healthcare, Retail, Logistics, Insurance, Micro Finance Institutes (MFIs) and Government Services," Van Niekerk further added.
As per data from the World Intellectual Property Organization, India stands sixth on the list of patents and trends in the blockchain space, with a total of 67 patents approval in 2018. After demonetization, there has been a huge shift from transacting in physical currency to digital payments through platforms such as Paytm, GooglePay, PhonePe, etc.
"With the large scale successful adoption of digital payments, India is now keen on moving towards adopting blockchain. Blockchain technology is emerging as one of the key innovations that will define the future of digital transactions in India and transform the FinTech landscape," Van Niekerk added.
"In banking, we see blockchain opportunities in remittances, KYC, assets tokenization. In insurance inherent inefficiencies in the claim management system of the Insurance Industry lead to losses of about INR 100 billion per year. Implementing blockchain for claim management is the ultimate solution to mitigate these issues," elaborated Fatmi.
For government entities, currently, 40+ Blockchain initiatives are being executed by the public sector in India, with 92% in pilot/POC phase and 8% projects in the production phase. Most applied use cases are land registry, securing digital certificates on blockchain and governance.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:37 IST

COCO by DHFL General Insurance Launches COCOCure - an indemnity...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): COCO By DHFL General Insurance announced the launch of its first retail health indemnity insurance product COCOCure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:21 IST

Local Songs; a strong strategy to create awareness and empower...

Accra [Ghana], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Annual Conference of Merck Foundation took place last week in Accra, Ghana, in partnership with the First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo Addo to raise awareness and build healthcare capacity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:08 IST

India, ADB sign $451 million loan to strengthen power...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): India and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday signed a 451 million dollar loan to strengthen power connectivity between southern and northern parts of Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:27 IST

ONGC issues $300 million notes maturing in Dec 2029

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said on Thursday it has issued 300 million dollar notes at a coupon of 3.375 per cent per annum payable semi-annually in arrears.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:11 IST

NIDM.net is helping consumers make purchase decisions online

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the shift in consumer shopping trends, NIDM.net has observed a rising trend among Indian consumers. Due to cheap mobile data and availability of smartphones, there has been a significant rise in online shopping. NIDM is one of the la

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:08 IST

Have a worry-free romantic getaway with Honeymoon Holiday Cover...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the stress of wedding festivities, many newlyweds plan a honeymoon holiday to relax and celebrate their relationship. However, it is vital to plan a honeymoon meticulously to minimise getting into inconvenient situations such as loss o

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:29 IST

Sensex scales up 110 points, Reliance's market cap ends above Rs...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended near the day's high level on Thursday led by a spurt in public sector banks and metal stocks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:48 IST

Edelweiss Housing, Bank of Baroda partner for co-lending on home loans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd (EHFL) on Thursday announced a strategic agreement with Bank of Baroda for co-lending of home loans to self-employed entrepreneurs and salaried customers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:29 IST

Maruti Suzuki's institute trains 15,000 tribal youth, makes them...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Thursday that it has successfully trained 15,000 tribal youth in driving training and made them employable as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:39 IST

RSDC's award ceremony celebrates skilling excellence

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Excellence achieved in different facets of rubber sector skill ecosystem came alive at RSDC Annual Awards 2019 organised by Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) at New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:38 IST

Likee becomes digital partner of Panipat Film

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions as the digital partner for its upcoming movie Panipat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:13 IST

ICONS Infocom launches Nuance AI-Powered Dragon Medical Practice...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ICONS Infocom announced the launch of Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4.2 in the Indian market, the latest locally installed version of speech recognition solution.

Read More
iocl