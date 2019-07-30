BEL manufactures advanced electronic products for Indian armed forces
BEL's Q1 profit up 14 pc despite dip in turnover

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:58 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Navratna defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has reported 14 per cent jump in its profit after tax at Rs 204.7 crore during the first fiscal quarter (Q1 FY20) from Rs 179.7 crore in the year-ago period.
However, the turnover dipped marginally to Rs 2,042 crore from Rs 2,078 crore in Q1 of FY19, the company said in a statement.
While earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 381 crore in the June quarter, up 16.6 per cent year-on-year from Rs 326.5 crore, the profit before tax was Rs 290 crore compared to Rs 250 crore in Q1 FY19.
BEL's order book on July 1 stood at Rs 51,715 crore with major supplies comprising upgrading of communication equipment, integrated air command and control systems, naval equipment, smart city business, radars and real-time information systems. (ANI)

