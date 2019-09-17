BEML and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering in strategic partnership

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:25 IST

Rosatom's first of a kind Floating Nuclear Power Unit arrives to...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 16(ANI/NewsVoir): The floating power unit Akademik Lomonosov has arrived at the port of its permanent location in Pevek, Chukotka, in Russia's Far East, where it is being docked to start operations by the end of this year.