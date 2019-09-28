This is the first material tax cut for corporate India in several years
This is the first material tax cut for corporate India in several years

Benefit of corporate tax rate cut for India Inc to boost incremental investments: ICRA

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 12:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 28 (ANI): ICRA Ratings has said that the recent corporate tax rate cut announcement by the central government with the intention of pump-priming economic growth, attract more investments and ultimately spur consumption augurs well for the industry.
The saving impact of the rate cut will, however, vary from sector to sector, which will determine the benefit to the end consumer by way of price reduction.
The corporate tax rate for domestic companies have been reduced to 22 per cent, provided no exemptions or incentives are availed, bringing the effective tax rate to 25.17 per cent including all surcharges and cesses.
Additionally, to promote fresh investments, new domestic companies (incorporated from October 1) and starting production before March 31, 2023), making fresh investment in manufacturing will have an option to be taxed at 15 per cent (effective tax rate of 17.01 per cent).
"The government's move is aimed at providing a substantial and broad-based boost to business sentiment in the immediate term and is expected to moderately impact consumption demand, especially for big-ticket items," said Shamsher Dewan, Vice President of Corporate Ratings at ICRA.
"The tax cut will also boost long-term prospects spurring incremental investments in capacity expansion as well," he said in a statement.
This is the first material tax cut for corporate India in several years. So far, the effective rate of India Inc was increasing over the past decade and exceeded the global norm. This not only undermined the country's competitive status in the export market but also had an adverse bearing on incremental capital investments and foreign direct investments.
According to ICRA, tax contribution has been skewed towards a few key sectors and high effective tax rates have resulted in certain sectors contributing significantly to overall taxes. Three sectors -- oil and gas, metals and mining and IT together account for close to 50 per cent of the total tax contribution of corporate India.
Of these, oil and gas and metals and mining have disproportionately high effective tax rates vis-a-vis other sectors. On the other hand, although sectors like power and telecom contribute significantly to overall revenues (8 per cent in 2018-19), their contribution to taxes paid was negligible on account of weak performance or accumulated losses.
"An analysis of ICRA's sample of 420 companies indicate that automobile ancillaries, FMCG, consumer durables, building materials and oil and gas are likely to be major beneficiaries, given that these sectors are currently taxed at much higher effective rates than the proposed 25.17 per cent," said Dewan.
Out of these, consumer-oriented sectors may potentially pass on part of the savings in the form of discounts or price reductions to revive demand, especially in the current context of subdued consumer demand.
"The extent of benefit will, however, be limited for sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals and power which already enjoy low tax rates due to existing exemptions and tax benefits availed in certain sectors, or accumulated losses," said Dewan. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:21 IST

BIGO Technology joins SBF to strengthen its presence in South India

New Delhi [India] Sept 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BIGO Technology - A Singapore based leading internet company aims to strengthen its presence in South India by exploring strategic business tie-ups.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:21 IST

RBI initiates prompt corrective action for Lakshmi Vilas Bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 28 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated prompt corrective action for the troubled Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), a day after the private lender said that the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police is probing allegations of cheating and criminal breach of

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:20 IST

Top television stars shine in Platinum jewellery at the 71st...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Platinum jewellery was the clear standout at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, as the world's most photographed television stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, and Amy Adams showcased spectacular baubles to complement their couture gowns.<

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:34 IST

Yes!poho felicitates women weavers

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Sept 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of Navratri, Yes!poho has felicitated nine women weavers and artisans - representing Nava Durgas, for their contribution not only to the Handloom industry, but to the society as a whole.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:34 IST

Govt to clear Rs 20,000 crore overdues by October first week: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked various ministries to give capital expenditure (capex) plans for next four quarters and said the government's expenditure plan is on track.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:04 IST

Schneider Electric releases research to help IT Industry...

Singapore/ Malaysia Sept 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): By 2024, companies will spend more than USD 650 Billion per year in digital transformation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:59 IST

Govt liabilities rise to Rs 88.18 lakh crore in Q1 FY20

New Delhi [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 88.18 lakh crore at June-end from Rs 84.68 lakh crore at March-end, according to the latest data on public debt released on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:20 IST

Unitech gets show-cause notice from Noida authority, stock...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Shares of beleaguered real estate major Unitech slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 0.61 on Friday after the company got a show-cause notice by the Noida authority.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:14 IST

Sensex closes 167 points lower, Vedanta and Yes Bank top losers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Friday tracking weakness in Asian peers amid global growth concerns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:15 IST

Casewatch from Manupatra: Time to get 'real' with court cases

New Delhi [India] Sept 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): A lawyer has to keep track of multiple cases in various courts. These cases have ongoing updates with new hearing dates, orders pronounced, final hearing, etc. Thus, keeping track of cases manually is tedious, resource-intensive and prone to being missed. Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:43 IST

Infosys wins UN Global Climate Action Award for 'carbon neutral...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys has won the United Nations Global Climate Action Award in 'carbon neutral now' category, becoming the only Indian corporate to earn the recognition for its efforts to combat climate change.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:29 IST

IATA launches gender diversity campaign for balanced workforce

Montreal [Canada], Sep 27 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched the 25by2025 Campaign -- an airline industry initiative to advance gender diversity in the airline industry by 2025.

Read More
iocl