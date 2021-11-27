Bengal Pride Award 2021 felicitates 100 achievers and business leaders from East

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI/SRV): On 22nd November, Bengal Pride Awards 2021 organised by Eventbox, in association with Brajvandana Foundation, UNICEF and International Chamber of Commerce felicitated over 100 young achievers and business leaders for their remarkable contributions and stellar career graph.

Eventbox, an entity under the umbrella of social enterprise Brajvandana Foundation, held the auspicious event celebrating and encouraging the success of young and established entrepreneurs at Raajkutir Swabhumi, Kolkata.

The award night was graced by dignitaries including - Javed Ahmed Khan, Ministry of Disaster Management; Shashi Panja from the West Bengal State Ministry; Kunal Sarangi, Ex- MLA of the Jharkhand Government; Md. Ehteshamul Haque, State General Secretary - West Bengal Government TMC; Sofia Khan, TV Panelist - West TMC; Dr Shantanu Sen, MP; Sana Ahmed, Councillor - Ward No 62 and several MPs and MLAs were integral part of this grand event.

The award night was affirmatively star studded. The presence of former Miss World, Aditi Govitrikar, Bollywood legend Shakti Kapoor and sensational singer Altaf Raza added to the glory of the evening.

The core idea behind the Bengal Pride Award was to recognise, encourage and celebrate the talented and outstanding personalities who have proved themselves with their startups and initiatives. The jury identified the most deserving individuals and firms from the exemplary performers from the East and honoured them with one of the most prestigious awards of the nation.

The event was a remarkable reminder of how businesses and startups turned resilient during the recent turbulent times, and the way they have bounced back. The organiser and the founder of Eventbox, Bhaskar Kumar is an inspiring individual who aspires to recognise real talent in the business world. As a serial entrepreneur, he aims at empowering the Indian startups with potential to reach the new heights, and thereby gradually alter the economic landscape of India. He is a preacher of economic change management who wants the young entrepreneurs of the nation to represent India in the global market.

The grand event recognised the award across several categories to denote the rising leaders leading India onto the global corporate landscape. The following are the recipients of the Bengal Pride Award 2021 who proved to their resoluteness and ability to hustle even during the hardest times to build a business.

Kunal Sarangi, a renowned social activist and Ex-MLA of the Jharkhand Government was recognised as the Youth Icon of the year 2021.

Dr Neal Ratan Agarwala bagged the elite Bengal Ratna Award for his contributions towards the research of Covid treatment protocols. A philanthropist and an alumni of Calcutta University, his works as a homeopath is recognized internationally.

Sarfaraz Khan of KGN Contractors won the Best young Entrepreneur Award in Earth Movers Sector, who established and is maintaining a cordial bilateral relationship with industries of Australia.

Best Young Entrepreneur in Training industry award was bagged by Chetan Murarka, who directs a spiritual institute which cures ailments through pranic healing and graphology practices.

St Xavier's Public School of Howrah was awarded the Best School, which has affiliation with Cambridge Assessment International Education and working in the field of primary to higher secondary education and proving free and compulsory education for the economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups of the society.

The Business Icon 2021 awards was won by Flairs and Glairs publications, for their contributions towards the literature industry; by publishing anthologies and solo books and helping bussing writers.

Saif Ali Sheikh of Emmay Associates won the Best Icon Award for his excellence in managing multiple startups and making them globally active.

Best company award in computer education was won by Anup Kumar Ghosal for Jawaharlal Nehru Computer Literacy Drive which is functioning in support of making every citizen computer literate on a global level.

OG Hemp Pvt Ltd won the Best Circular Change Startup & Entrepreneur Award for delivering an innovative and efficient alternative for tree-made paper.

Ranky Mundra of Rhythm Events was the recipient of best Creative Award in Wedding Planners whose efforts were the talk of the town.

The Young Outstanding Business Award was won by Debraj Choudhury for his efforts towards creating and encouraging intrapreneurs in order to create a self-sustainable ecosystem.

For offering the best assistance services for all educational matters, Guidance World won the Most Promising Education Consultancy in West Bengal award and the Most Trusted Education consultancy For Medical Programme in Eastern India award.

The Best award in Astrology and Spiritual Counsellor was won by Dr. Niladri Narayan Basu, a globally renowned astrologer and also the founder of Shree Ganesh Jyotish Kendra.

Cake-O-Bite, an online bakery from Kolkata won the Best Young Entrepreneur in Online Bakery award for setting up a successful business virtually and achieving a huge growth.

The Best innovative and creative award in production industry was bagged by Purpose Go Viral, which expanded its base from a mere production house to a successful YouTube channel.

Popular dietician and fitness expert Rashmi Biyani won the Best Nutrition and Health Consultant of The Year award for offering her services towards building a healthy nation.

The Best manufacturer & Exporter of Leather Products was won by Sam Overseas Exports for their excellent craftsmanship and evident growth in international markets.

By providing free doorstep collection of wastes and contributing their part for the betterment of society, Waste Wheel Pvt Ltd won the best innovative and creative award in waste management.

The prestigious Best Startup Award was won my Nirmal Bio Herbal Products for offering Ayurvedic and completely organic products with zero side effects at very affordable prices.

S M Raja Astrogemologist of Ratnajeevan gems & jewellers won the Best Astrologer of the Year award.

Best innovative and Creativity award was bagged by Rihyaaz Fashions for their contributions including a fusion of traditional and modern wear, and also providing employment opportunities for women.

Zylish Academy played a crucial role in educating and training the youth to make them employable and self-dependent and hence became the recipient of Best Emerging Edupreneur of the Decade award.

Melt Rapid LLP won the Best Startup in Emerging Technologies award for offering their high-end services like advanced 3D printing to budding startups.

Ravina Ghosh, for her exemplary contributions towards healthcare and training became the recipient of Best Health Consultant 2021 award.

The Best Young Entrepreneur Award in Dentistry and Oral Implantology award was won by Dr Karan Rajpal, a reputed scholar cum medical professional for offering his veteran services to the society.

On the basis of customer satisfaction and fashion trends followed, Fashion Era Boutique won the Best Eastern fashion Boutique Award.

The Health Tech Startup Entrepreneur award was bagged by Dipti Sundar Mohanty for his admirable efforts and contributions in the healthcare sector over years.

Soma Chakraborty is a qualified management professional with more than 18 years of experience in the domain with multiple firms, became the recipient of the Best Emerging Entrepreneur award.

The Best Emerging Real Estate developer of the Year award was bagged by Neelams Realtors.

Builders & Developers, who displayed unmatchable professionalism and gained a huge reputation within a shorter period of time.

The Best Young Entrepreneur in Fitness Industry award was won by Deep Das, a fitness icon cum a successful businessman who expanded his family business to new heights.

Pamela Pal, the former Mrs. India crown holder is the recipient of the prestigious Women Inspiration Icon award 2021 for her services as a social worker.

The director of Wood Rock Infotech Pvt Ltd, Pragya Mishra won the Best Achiever Award for setting up and running an innovative and futuristic marketing agency.

Charring Cross Nursing Home Pvt Ltd, for their services in the healthcare for nearly two decades were recognised by the Young Entrepreneur Award in 2021.

Indian Hair World was awarded as the best Hair Replacement Centre of Kolkata for offering top-notch professional services to their customers.

Suhan Mallick, a known environmentalist, for his works in saving rhinos and activities towards global warming won the Best Social Worker Award.

Best Furniture and Retail award was won by Collection I for launching a successful business enterprise within a really short span of time.

For their manufacturing and sales support works in the steel industry, Anil Balaji Steel won the Emerging Entrepreneur Award in Steel Industry.

Kat Infra bagged the Best Company Award in Import & Export for delivering the top quality products from the established global brands at an affordable price.

Suklambar Mitra, recognised for their business efforts with more than 300 franchises and 20,000 students were awarded as the Best Innovative Edupreneur.

The Best Social Activist Award for the contributions as a journalist and a reputed social worker was bagged by Neesha Sharma.

Debadyuti Chatterjee bagged the Most Promising Entrepreneur 2021 award as a renowned motivator cum business coach.

Best Innovative & Creative Award in Interiors for serving the customers with the top-notch designs and creative solutions was claimed by Shreekannt Bhoumik, founder of Deco Design and You.

A known filmmaker of the Bengali industry, Subham Imam won the Best Rising Talent Award for his contributions towards the film industry.

Best Rising Award in Laboratory Medicine was won by Veins Laboratory Pvt Ltd who has an experience of more than 2 decades in the domain.





Saval Sales Management claimed the Best excellence award in retail management, a dream project of Viney Singhania, developed his empire in a very short period of time.

The best Cafe / Lounge award for delivering exceptional services and satisfying the customer base was won by What's Up! Cafe.

Dr Saptarshi Ghosh, for extending the services relentlessly during the pandemic won the Best Leadership Award.

Shama Nadeem for portraying excellent craftsmanship in jewellery design won the glorious Best Startup Award in 2021.

S P Kulthia Jewellers Pvt Ltd won the India's Fastest Growing Brand Award for their jewellery brand titled ZIVARAH range of collections.

For providing top-quality services in power supply, security systems, and much more The House Urja bagged the Most Innovative Corporate Award.

The Award for skills Development & Change Management was won by Sajit Krishnan Kutty recognising his efforts in uplifting the children with special needs and disabilities and individuals from poor economic background.

The Most Admired Preschool Brand for tutoring children efficiently by creating a productive and playful environment went to Annex Little Me.

Biplab Basu won the Best Emerging Entrepreneur Award in Hotel Industry for building a successful business amidst the pandemic, under the brand named Petuk Restaurant.

A passionate entrepreneur and educationist Dr. George Panicker and his business International S.T.E.M Research won the Best Innovative Approach Award of the year.

For creating and spreading awareness about the Bengali culture in global media, Bengali At Digital bagged the Most Innovative and Creative Award in 2021.

Webskitters Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd bagged the elite Best Company Award for being the most reliable IT solution provider in the market.

The Best Brand for Jewellery 2021 was claimed by The Paritosh Jewellers for maintaining a legacy of 50 years of best service and satisfaction offered to the customers.

Best Start Up Award in Publishing Platform for the productive contributions towards literature was claimed by Inkzoid Foundation.

Ms Taanvi Studio bagged the Best award for skills development and change management for their contributions focused towards women empowerment and associated activities.

Owning two dance schools and offering efficient fitness services, Dr Sima Das was named as the Social Activist & Wellness Expert Coach.

Piyalee Bhowmik of Air King Group was nominated for the Best Emerging Business Award for the services in aviation and placement domain.

Luxury living one stop solution was nominated for the Best Startup Award in Furniture Industries.

Naresh Agarwal, for his social and entrepreneurial activities was nominated for the Best Icon of the year award.

Mittal Tube Company was nominated for the Emerging Entrepreneur Award in 2021 offering manufacturing and trading service for more than a decade.

Founder and CEO of Larkai Healthcare, Pritam Dhalla was nominated for the Best Young Entrepreneur Award.

Abhijit Chatterjee was nominated for the Best Edupreneur award for launching and running Ascensive Educare, owning a reputation of nearly a decade.

For Molecules Hub, a sports oriented startup, Bharat Khanna was nominated for the Best Young Entrepreneur in Sports Nutrition & Health Supplements Category.

The Best Entrepreneur Award in Consulting Services went to Omkarnath Consultant, known for his business expertise and efficiency.

Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor bagged the Best Bengali Restaurant Award, who has an experience of 73 years in the industry.

Asean plywoods private limited was selected as the Fastest Growing Brand in Plywood Sector, founded by Mahabir Agarwal.

The Best Social Activist & Peace Ambassador Award was bagged by Dr Kaushik Sheth, a dedicated human rights activist.

The founder of Eagle Xpress service, Bikash Prasad Shaw won the Young Achievers Award in 2021 for displaying excellent customer service.

The Best Corporate Award in Ply Industries went to Shaw's Decoration LLP, a trading company and a known dealer of decorative furniture.

Naresh Sharma of Abhishek Glass Industries bagged the Best Entrepreneur Award in Glass Industries who attained a significant growth in the last five years.

Shankar Garg, a renowned legal consultant in eastern India won the Best Startup award in Consultancy services.

The Emerging Business Award in Food Product Sector was claimed by Hanumanta Food Products Pvt Ltd, a well-known food distributor in eastern parts of India.

Dr Deipti Garg won the Achiever's award as an occult coach, for her works in the healthcare and fitness domain.

Pranay Goyal Jiga LED, an energy efficient bulb, was nominated for the Business Icon Award.

The Emerging Social Entrepreneur Award was claimed by Dr Dimple Choudhury, an inspirational leader in the eastern parts of the nation.

Atul Goyal of Jiga LED was nominated for the Emerging Business Award, known for their energy efficient range of lighting.

By introducing a range of energy efficient lighting range, Hriday Goyal won the best innovative & Creative Award in Sanitation products.

Best Award for NGO was won by Manoj Agarwal for successfully running an NGO for more than 37 years and adding benefits to the society's wellbeing.

Anand S Verma bagged the Scientific Approach in Skill Training & Numerology, who is a reputed corporate trainer as well as a consultant.

The Magical Healing Door, a venture assisting the clients with Reiki and associated healing services was nominated for the Business Icon award.

The Best Icon Award for Manufacturing was won by ZM Hafez, based on Kolkata.

SG Karel & Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd was nominated for the Business Icon Award of the year, for their extensive range of collection and satisfying customer services.

Dr Rajnee Garg, a psychologist and a professional tarot card reader won the Best Clinical Hypotherapist of the Year and the Glamour Plus Size of the Year awards.

The Best Rising Edupreneur Award was bagged by Soma Goho, founder of the brand 'Promise Your Child'.

S P Kulthia Jewellers Pvt Ltd was nominated for the Best Young Entrepreneur award for offering their services for the last five decades.

Dhriti Chatterjee Mallick won the prestigious Women Entrepreneur award, for owning and running Didactics IT Solutions LLP.

Aquib Ansar Begg was nominated for the Emerging Business Award for managing their family business, which dates back to 1980s.

Arihant Sethia for his passionate work in marketing and entrepreneurship, won the Young Professional Entrepreneur of the year award.

Saurav Hariyanvi, an upcoming Bollywood star won the Emerging Star Award.

Manish Sharma, a budding artist won the Young Talent award, who has been part of many shows and web series.

Grey Cells, an integral part of the food and beverage industry of the eastern region was nominated for the Best Startup award.

Deepak Kumar, for his excellent business development efforts, won the Young Achievers Award in Sales and Marketing.

