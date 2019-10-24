Bengaluru Tech Summit invites start-ups and innovators to showcase latest technologies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Government of Karnataka invited start-ups, companies, VC's and students from across the country to be a part of the Indian subcontinent's largest innovation and technology summit - Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019 (BTS), scheduled to kick-start at Bengaluru Palace in Bengaluru between 18th November 2019 and 20th November 2019.

This celebration of innovation, which provides a platform for discussion and deliberation to encourage disruptive technologies, will include four-track sessions: Smart IT, Smart BIO, Global innovation alliances, and Impact.

The summit will also feature multi-track conferences, an International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliances, RoboRecharge, Bengaluru Tech Exchange, Show Stopping Product Launches, Makers' Zone and Bio-Posters.

Some of the highlights of the summit would include Rural IT Quiz, BT Quiz, Thought Leaders Conclave and daily award ceremonies for STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, and Bengaluru Impact Awards.

The summit will be conducted under the able guidance of the 'Vision Group' consisting of senior industry captains across verticals. Registrations can be done at www.bengalurutechsummit.com.

The summit will witness deliberations covering important topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Impact of Blockchain, Impact of IoT, Cyber Security, Space and Drone Revolutions, Electric Vehicles, 5G, Genomics, Trends in Agriculture, Smart Therapeutics, Biotherapeutics, Smart Immunologics in Cancer Care and Intelligent Systems and Trends in Agriculture, to name a few.

The conference will have more than 250 experts addressing over 3500 delegates and around 300 exhibitors who will showcase their services, products and technologies to more than 11000 visitors.

The summit is expected to have an excellent gathering of the world's most influential leaders, innovators, industry captains, research heads, policy makers and start-ups from India and leading countries like Canada, the Netherlands, Finland, UK, USA, Australia, Switzerland, Israel, Germany, France, Japan, Sweden, Austria, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Belgium, Denmark, Lithuania and Estonia.

"This event reiterates the Government of India's push to empower start-ups, innovators and entrepreneurs through various initiatives and policies. The Government of Karnataka invites start-ups, companies, VC's and students from across the country to participate at the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019 as it is a strategic platform for industries worldwide to understand and leverage the latest innovations and technologies and the impact they have on our businesses and daily lives. With the booming start-up ecosystem in India, the summit will be an ideal platform for start-ups and innovators to showcase their innovations to Governments, delegations and industries from at least 19 countries from around the world. The summit will bring together thought leaders, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors and policy makers from across the world. It will focus on latest ideas in emerging technologies with innovations in IT, Electronics, Animation and Biotechnology including Internet of Things, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Machine Intelligence, Predictive Medicines, Gene editing, Biomedical Innovation, and lot more", said Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology.

"The Bengaluru Tech Summit is a perfect platform to showcase innovation and discuss new technologies. Our vision is to transform the country's economy through innovation which is the focus of the summit. Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019 will have eminent personalities deliberating on thought leadership, innovators presenting path breaking ideas while expert speakers will give insights into the latest industry trends and future opportunities. We are expecting participation from across the country. In order to ensure effective IT penetration throughout the state, we are also organizing a Rural IT Quiz, a Biotechnology Quiz with focus on innovation. Bengaluru Tech Summit is basically a platform that encourages innovation in disruptive technologies", said Dr Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology.

"The Biotechnology sector has significantly enhanced the growth of India's global profile. 'India Bio' at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, will showcase new innovations and impactful progress in the growth trajectory of the industry through an aptly chosen theme, 'Innovation & Impact 2.0'. The India Bio events has been a strategic platform for industries, technologies and academia to understand and leverage the latest technological innovations for a smarter tomorrow", added Dr Ashwath Narayan.

The summit will be addressed by over 250 eminent speakers across Government, industries and academia including Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, Kris Gopalakrishna, Chairman - Vision Group on Information Technology, Govt of Karnataka, Co-founder & Executive Vice Chairman, Infosys, Dr Kiran Mazumdar, Chairperson - Vision Group on BT, Government of Karnataka; Chairperson and Managing Director, Biocon Ltd, Mohandas Pai, Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education, Nigel Adams, MP, Minister of State for Sport, Media and Creative Industries, UK, Umarov Olimjon Mukhammadjonovich, Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Harinder Sidhu, Australian High Commissioner to India, Prof Bharadwaj Amrutur, IISc, Bangalore, Prof S Sadagopan, IITB, Dr SR Rao, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India & Chairman of FSSAI Scientific Panel on GM Foods, Dr Suman Chakraborthy, Head of School of Medical Science and Technology, IIT, Kharagpur, Dr Yogesh S Shouche, National Centre for Microbial Resource at the National Centre for Cell Science, Ishita Shively, Apollo Research Innovations, R Ramanan, Atal Innovation Mission, Dr Sriram Rajamani, Microsoft Research India Lab, Ramkumar Narayanan, VMware India, Rajeev Rastogi, Amazon, Sandeep Arora, Cisco, Sreeram Ananthasayanam, PWC, Manu Saale, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, Sanjay Anandaram, iSpirt, Rajesh Jeyapal, IBM Digital Labs, Deepak Aher, SAP (Technology & Innovation).

