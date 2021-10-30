BeyondLife.club announces launch of Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI/PNN): The creators' world is tremendously increasing today. Be it the talent, the creativity, and the top-notch production, the number of artists in several genres has seemingly seen an increase in today's world. In the cutthroat competition nowadays, what is most efficient to an artist or a creator is a platform where their talent is given a suitable representation. Amitabh Bachchan's NFTs are launching on November 1st. Check out to know more Amitabh.beyondlife.club #AmitabhNFT, powered by GuardianLink.

When people are in tremendous search of several kinds of platforms, what would be better than providing them with an option that can take away their hassle and be an illuminator to their path of fame. Let us talk about one such platform, which is Beyondlife.club It is one of the most trusted NFT platforms. It not only helps artists but can also act as a tremendous support to brands, creators, and celebrities worldwide.

If we talk in detail about the Beyondlife.club, it is an NFT platform that enables artists, several brands, and creators to launch their NFT on their launchpads.

What is more interesting about this platform is that the Beyondlife.club is going to be one of the platforms where unpublished NFTS from celebrities and eminent personalities across the world would be published, thus making this a valuable and resourceful platform. Beyondlife.club has a great collection of First Rare Art NFT Collections from individuals with supreme legacies phenomenal and beyond.



As we all are well acquainted with the name of The Legend Amitabh Bachchan, people would be glad to know that the first Celebrity in this brand is The Legend Amitabh Bachchan himself. #AmitabhNFT is a one-of-a-kind collection curated by the legend himself. Many people are also active on a social media platform like Facebook thus, the Facebook page can be investigated to understand more about this platform so that we can get a detailed idea on their Facebook Page of Beyondlife.club

Amitabh Bachchan NFT collection is one of the most famous collections there. If we give details about this collection #AmitabhNFT is a series of collections. This collection is very famous as it consists of an audio-recorded version of Madhushala. As we know, "Madhushala "is written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the loot box NFTs are something that the listeners will be extremely fond of and will have a good time watching.

If we talk about the features, and if you love the NFT collections and want to be notified when something new launches, you can select the option to be notified. Moreover, Beyondlife.club is also maintaining its social media handles very well to reach all the potential people who would love and take an interest in these kinds of platforms. If you visit the website, we will see several options where the viewers can choose the plan according to their wishes. The several plans are registered for a drop, bid for an auction, own the NFT, and trade your NFT.

If someone registers for a drop, the person can get the insights and view the basics of the Beyondlife.club. If we bid for an auction, you can try your level best to win the NFT with your highest bid, and, in this way, you can own the record forever. There is another option and, probably the most interesting option is trading the NFT. In this option, you get to trade and sell your NFTs and reasonable prices and get your share of profit. The Beyondlife.club is a great venture and something everyone can cherish.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

