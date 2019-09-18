The company has trans-continental presence across 10 manufacturing locations.
The company has trans-continental presence across 10 manufacturing locations.

Bharat Forge to set up greenfield forging and machining facility in North Carolina

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:01 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Forge, part of the three- billion dollar Kalyani Group, said on Wednesday it is setting up a greenfield forging and machining facility in North Carolina, the United States.
The first phase of project involves capital investment of 56 million dollars (about Rs 400 crore) by Bharat Forge America Inc.
"This investment is backed up by orders already secured from prestigious original equipment manufacturers and has been achieved by leveraging our research and development capabilities," it said in a statement.
"The modern facility will address the aluminium opportunity and have state-of-the-art technology and processes," it said. "As the order book ramps up in the years ahead, we envisage enhancing the capacity through an investment of similar quantum in the coming years."
Bharat Forge said the investment is a key cornerstone of its strategy of enhancing the focus on lightweight materials and improving the financial parameters of overseas operations.
"It will help us to create a strong global manufacturing footprint as part of our aluminium strategy, spanning Europe, Asia and the United States," it said.
Bharat Forge is a Pune-based Indian multinational company involved in automotives, power, oil and gas, construction and mining, locomotive, marine and aerospace industries.
It is the world's largest forging company with trans-continental presence across 10 manufacturing locations spread across India, Germany, Sweden, France and North America. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:28 IST

Equisoft to share its blueprint for modernization success at...

New Delhi [India] Sept 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Equisoft is pleased to announce that it will co-host a pre-conference workshop on Succeeding at Life Insurance Technology Modernization, along with its long-time business partner Oracle, at the upcoming InsureTech Connect (ITC), to be held on September 23-2

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:29 IST

Airbus forecasts need for over 39,000 new aircraft in the next 20 years

London [Britain], Sep 18 (ANI): The world's passenger and freighter aircraft fleet is set to more than double from today's nearly 23,000 to almost 48,000 by 2038 with traffic growing at 4.3 per cent annually, European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:37 IST

World's smartest office building run on i-BEMS by L&T Technology Services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a global pure-play engineering services company, is pleased to announce the launch of the 'Smartest Office Campus in the World' in Israel by the world's leading technology conglomerate,

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:32 IST

Coffee Day sells GV Techpark for Rs 2,700 crore to trim debt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) has executed definitive agreements with entities belonging to Blackstone Group and the Salarpuria Sattva Group for investment in GV Techparks Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of group company Tanglin Development Lt

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:37 IST

SEBI restrains CG Power's ex-Chairman Gautam Thapar from...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions said on Wednesday that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has debarred its ousted Chairman Gautam Thapar from accessing the capital market for several alleged irregularities, including diversion of m

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:56 IST

Talcher Fertilisers awards coal gasification contract to Wuhuan...

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Talcher Fertilisers Ltd (TFL) has awarded a lump-sum turnkey contract to Wuhuan Engineering of China for implementing its coal gasification unit for production of ammonia and urea.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:24 IST

Equity gauges flat in volatile trading, auto stocks lose further

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were largely flat during early hours on Wednesday despite positive global cues as crude oil prices cooled.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:29 IST

Praneel Dewan with his initiative on changing the fate of...

New Delhi [India] Sept 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Young students today are picking up noble causes to increase awareness by going around the city sensitizing people about it. Marking his career with a difference is Praneel Dewan a dynamic hero from Modern School Barakhamba Road who decided to single-handedly

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:28 IST

Niine: Focussed on Quality and Safety

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There have been ongoing debates on sanitary napkins vs cloth, emerging claims and issues being highlighted on biodegradability, organic, reusable and so on.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:23 IST

Mavenir awarded for best vRAN technology at 5G Asia

Singapore/New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, a leader in accelerating software network transformation and redefining mobile network economics for communications service providers (CSPs), was awarded 'Best RAN Technology' winner for its innovative virtualized RAN (vRAN) solution for a s

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:19 IST

Entrepreneur and author Kapil Pathare honoured with Doctorate in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kapil Pathare, Director of VIP Clothing Ltd has been presented with an honorary Doctorate in Business from Ballsbridge University for his outstanding contribution to business and entrepreneurship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:18 IST

UL and Underwriters Laboratories announce leadership succession

Northbrook [USA] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL and parent company Underwriters Laboratories today announced that, after 15 years of service, Keith Williams has decided to retire as president and CEO.

Read More
iocl