Bharat Gaurav is Gujarat Gaurav

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] August 02 (ANI): Bharat Gaurav is the topmost honour and recognition of lifetime achievement conferred to Indians residing in India and abroad. The 'Bharat Gaurav Award' is an initiative of Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha. The awardees list includes most prominent and prestigious names including Padmashri, Padmabhushan and Noble prize nominees and winners.

The past Bharat Gaurav awardees list has some of the most iconic and legendary inspirational personalities- Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, Noble Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, PepsiCo Head Indra Nooyi, Subash Chandra Zee News, Bollywood Director Madhur Bhandarkar, Late Jagjit Singh and many more.

The 2019 Bharat Gaurav award ceremony was held in the House of Commons, British Parliament, London, the United Kingdom on the 19th July 2019. This year the award was given to 33 chosen Indians for their work.

This year prominent award winners list includes famous dignitaries like the Hinduja Brothers of UK, Motilal Oswal and four Padmashri winners which includes the famous 'Padman-Arunachalam', Viral Desai who is now famous as the 'Green Man of Gujarat', CEO of Zenitex and Chairman Hearts@workfoundation has been awarded the 'Best Industry of Gujarat State for Quality and Environmental Protection' for four times, including the last 'Vibrant Gujarat award 2019'.

He has also been conferred the biggest national award for energy conservation by the Ministry of Power, Govt of India for three years in the row. Not only this but under his able leadership the Hearts@workfoundation has organized 'Free Cancer Screening and Awareness camps', through his Clean India Green India drive, he planted and takes care of more than 25,500 trees and 4250 tree guards.

Indeed the awards and the recognition that he has won in his life so far can be considered as unbelievable. Bharat Gaurav truly recognizes and in future will inspire the next generation of Entrepreneurs.

City-based young entrepreneur Viral Sudhirbhai Desai, who has received several awards for exemplary work in the field of environment and energy conservation, has launched a mission to make Udhna Railway Station as India's first green railway station under his 'Clean India- Green India' initiative.

Viral Desai has received support and assistance from Chhanydo and Archroma organisations for the implementation of this project. Viral Desai's Hearts@workfoundation has planted oxygen bomber plants and over 1700 air purifying plants at the station.

Even the walls have been decorated with painted messages of saving the environment. Moreover, a memorial has been built as a tribute to the soldiers martyred during Pulwama attack and trees planted in the name of martyrs to give a resemblance to their protecting the country; the trees will also protect the mankind and save the environment.

It is worth to mention that Viral Desai has decorated his car with eco-friendly artificial green grass so others are also inspired to go green. He was lauded by national and regional media after his company designed two green cars. According to Viral, this concept is one of its kinds not only in India but the entire world!

The cars called the 'Green Crusaders' have created a big buzz in Surat, its surrounding areas and as far as Mumbai too. The team shares information on environment awareness with people interested in knowing more about green cars. The pamphlets include information such as gases polluting environment and species of plants that can filter such gases, besides encouraging people to plant oxygen bomber species. The car also encourages people to volunteer, partner or donate for tree plantation and environmental awareness.

Last year, on Ganeshotsav festival, Viral Desai made a Ganesha out of a living tree keeping his ecological motive in mind. In ten days to celebrate Ganeshotsav 1500 trees were planted during the festivity.

Commenting on this initiative Viral Desai said that for the past several years he has been working for the environment and energy protection. He further quoted that for a greener future, tree plantation execution and awareness both are equally important, tree Ganesha initiative just fulfills both with an emotional attachment and message. He is also trying to make his message reach the government and the citizens of the country, regarding environmental issues.

Viral Desai and his Hearts@workfoundation also encourage people for tree plantation and environmental protection on a regular basis. "The environment is seriously affected due to tree cutting. It is our responsibility to re-energize this earth. This campaign has been started with a concept of Go Green", said Viral Desai.

Due to his tireless service towards environmental protection and tree plantations, other social initiatives and the past awards and recognition this year he was awarded the lifetime achievement of "Bharat Gaurav Award", held in the House of Commons, British Parliament, London United Kingdom.

