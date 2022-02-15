Bharat Media Group holds world record for longest singing in multiple languages and from multiple places

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/Target Media): The Day will be remembered - January 22, 2022. Bharat Media LLC created a "WORLD RECORD." Under the event, 'Mile Sur Bharat Ka' of 'BHARAT BHASHA MAHOTSAV' started by Bharat Media, a small bunch of around 60 people that belong to a massive global family of Bharat Media LLC headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States has set a world record on January 22nd, 2022 under which nine hours of non-stop fun was hosted by five RJs where 57 singers participated from six countries, 25+cities and four continents who sung in 26 languages of India including all official Indian languages.

These languages are Assamese, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Bodo, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Kumaoni, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Sanskrit, Santali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Hriday Raval, Co-Founder/ Chief Operating Officer/ Editor-In-Chief of Bharat Media - the one who wrote the famous jingle of BHARAT FM®[?]- Bajega Bharat Jhoomega Bharat! And the mastermind behind this world record received this prestigious award on behalf of Bharat Media LLC in Ahmedabad, India from Dr Rajib Pal Founder/ Director of World Book of Star Records in presence of Santashree Bhattacharya Celebrity Singer/ Brand Ambassador of World Book of Star Records and other delegates. The adjudicator of the record was Advocate Hemant Thakkar, High court, Madhya Pradesh.

Aashish Jha, Chief Program Coordinator of Bharat Media supported by RJ Varsha Walia, RJ Ishita Shah, RJ Nayana Paranjape Sahasrabudhe and RJ Nayantara Ray were the team in front to achieve this feat.

"The actual credit goes to these 57 singers who not only went out of the way to learn new languages and their songs but wholeheartedly despite few suffering from covid sang these songs to make this a grand success," said Hriday Raval.



"We are very fortunate to have a global family of 100+ people at Bharat Media who are in constant support of us, volunteering their time to support our vision of becoming the most comprehensive broadcast platform representing the voice of Indians and South Asians worldwide. Manan Raval said that Now, we are proud to be the largest provider of free Hindi and regional language content for global Indians on our 24/7 radio and video platforms," added Raval.

With an avid fan following among the Indian diaspora around the globe, Bharat Media creates fresh and unique content in 12 different Indian languages that cater to the 32-million Non-Resident Indians worldwide with a demographic between the ages of 5 and 95. Some of the content genres they offer are news, current affairs, human interest, social causes, reality shows, celebrity interviews, shows that promote local arts and culture, regional talent shows, music, literature, live karaoke, and much more.

Bharat Media has joined hands with 50+ global NGOs to shed light on universal issues like human trafficking, environment protection, women empowerment, and LGBTQ rights. Apart from engaging the Indian diaspora globally and especially in the United States and India - they have often invited high-profile American politicians and delegates to their shows, which has helped them garner a considerable following among Non-Indian American audiences as well.

Being asked about the success of the company, Hriday said that with this vision and mission of our Founder Manan Raval, despite him facing lots of difficulties during Covid, he kept his heart out financially and mentally to uplift the talent of the Indian community without charging a single penny to the audience and the artists whilst building a global team cum family to support this mission is the main factor behind the success of Bharat Media.

After the success of BHARAT FM®[?] which is accessible through their website i.e. www.bharatfm.com and through their iOS and Android applications, BHARAT TV™[?] - OTT Platform along with its own TV channel is set to launch within 6 months from now. It has been partially launched for the independent content creators to upload their content who generally doesn't get a chance by any OTT platforms which then through scrutiny will be get selected to be on BHARAT TV™[?]'s platform i.e. www.bharattvnow.com. This is the golden opportunity for any good content creator who doesn't get a chance to showcase their creativity.

