BharatMatrimony bags Superbrand 2019 recognition

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:42 IST

New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI): India's largest and most trusted matrimony service, BharatMatrimony, from Matrimony.com, has been conferred with the prestigious 'Superbrand 2019' status by leading independent brand arbiter Superbrands India.
This year's effort was endorsed by eighteen thousand and thirteen consumers who scored across 2018 brands and two hundred and forty-four categories.
"This recognition is for the superior choices BharatMatrimony offers millions of members, our enhanced products and the efficient member service across India and abroad through different touch points including our one hundred and thirty-five plus retail outlets. Our thanks to millions of customers who helped us earn this honour. We feel more responsible with every new award we bag and look forward to consistently innovating and serving those looking for a life partner," said Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO at Matrimony.com.
With nearly three million active customers, millions of app downloads and more than one hundred and thirty-five retail outlets BharatMatrimony together with its regional services including MarathiMatrimony, BengaliMatrimony, HindiMatrimony, TamilMatrimony, TeluguMatrimony, and KeralaMatrimony has become the primary choice of Indians looking to find a match online.
