BharatMatrimony launches 6 Point verification for safety
BharatMatrimony launches 6 Point verification for safety

BharatMatrimony launches 6-point verification for safety of matrimony profiles

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:50 IST

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI): As part of Matrimony">BharatMatrimony's initiative to create industry-leading trust and safety features for members, it has launched a unique six-point safety feature called 'Trust Badges', that will be displayed on member profiles across the app, mobile site and desktop after they complete authentication of mobile, ID, education certificate and salary slip, selfie (photo verification), location and social profile.
Four badges will be offered to members who follow a series of six safety measures to authenticate their profile. To earn a profile badge that adds trust and credibility to their profile, a member has to take a selfie and it will be checked with the member's photo already uploaded to the profile. This ensures the authenticity of the profile photo.
For NRIs living overseas, in order to verify that the person is indeed residing abroad in the location mentioned on profile, NRIs will be prompted to turn on GPS in their registered device and their location will be captured for authentication.
The identity badge process involves the member attaching a Government Identity proof like ration card, Aadhar or any authentic ID to their profile. To get the professional badge, member has to attach their latest educational certificates and salary certificate. The fourth badge is a Social Badgewhich will be given when the member authenticates their social networking profile by logging on to Facebook.All four badges can be seen on member profiles when they complete the 6-step security authentication.
The four trust badges are intended to build credibility for the member profiles and create an atmosphere of trust amongst members. The move will also enhance the response a member gets from opposite members. Members who have high trust scores will be featured on top in member search results, leading to more responses from prospective matches.
"As a pioneer in online matrimony, we have always worked towards safety of our members, especially women. Trust is a very critical aspect of our service and we make every effort to earn the trust of millions of our members. This verification initiative will, in the long run, also keep away fake and fraud profiles. I am sure these steps will make users have a safe journey online", said Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO of Matrimony.com.
The documents uploaded by members are cross-verified with the details provided in the profile. This authenticates the profile details and activates the relevant trust badge. This gives a member's profile the value and credibility it deserves.
All documents members upload are kept private and secure. Other members cannot see any of these documents. They will only see the trust badge that the member has earned and hence know that the member has uploaded a copy of the relevant documents for authentication.
This story is provided by Matrimony">BharatMatrimony. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:00 IST

Coretree Wealth partners with AutomataPI for digital transformation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 30 (ANI/EditMeet): Coretree Wealth Advisory Services (earlier known as Essel Finance Wealth Services Pvt Ltd) has entered into a strategic agreement with AutomataPi - a new age technology transformation company, to develop and transform its entire Digital offerings.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:51 IST

IndiGrid powers ahead with acquisitions, Q1 EBITDA up by 26 pc q-o-q

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): IndiGrid, India's first power sector infrastructure investment trust, has clocked consolidated revenue of Rs 206 crore for the quarter ended June, up 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:02 IST

DLF Q1 net profit jumps more than two-fold to Rs 414.7 crore

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Realty major DLF's net profit jumped two-fold to Rs 414.72 crore during April to June from Rs 172.77 crore in the year-ago period despite a fall in revenue.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:23 IST

Equities trade higher with Nifty above 11,240 mark, Coffee Day...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were higher during early hours on Tuesday after tracking gains in Asian markets as investors prepared for an expected US interest rate cut this week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:34 IST

Fulfill your personal or business needs with 'Loan Against...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Owning an asset, either a residential or commercial property is one of the major milestones in an individual's life. This asset can come in handy when a person requires a large sum of money to fulfill any personal or business needs or eve

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:26 IST

Real estate sector facing challenges of liquidity, land...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The real estate sector is facing major challenges of liquidity squeeze and has not benefitted from recent interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:23 IST

NIIT in 2019 Training Industry Top 20 Gamification companies for...

New Delhi [India] July 29(ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a leading provider of skills and talent development services announced today that it has been selected as a 2019 Top 20 Gamification Company for the sixth consecutive year by TrainingIndustry.com.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:21 IST

Vinayak S Hiremath youngest doctor to be felicitated with 'Pride...

New Delhi [India] July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Vinayak S Hiremath, who is known for his exemplary work in the field of medicine and is the youngest doctor of Gulbarga, has been felicitated with the "Pride of the Nation Award".

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:38 IST

Globsyn Finishing School holds annual convocation 2019

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Annual Convocation of Globsyn Finishing School, Globsyn Group's training vertical for engineers and corporates, was held today with over 2000 engineering students from 115+ colleges, intensively trained in different high-end technologies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:19 IST

Equity indices end on negative note, auto stocks top losers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended with a negative note on Monday as bears tightened their grip with auto and metal stocks witnessing massive losses.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:29 IST

Airtel unveils e-governance platform for Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Bharti Airtel said on Monday that it has designed and implemented a future-ready state wide area network (SWAN) for the state government of Uttar Pradesh as part of the Centre's e-governance initiative.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:05 IST

Air passenger demand grows but air cargo volumes continue to decline

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 29 (ANI): Preliminary traffic figures for the month of June released on Monday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) show that international air passenger demand continued to grow at a moderate pace, driven by widespread availability of affordable air fares a

Read More
iocl