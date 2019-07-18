BharatMatrimony's 'Find Your Equal' campaign wins award for recognising women's right to equality in relationship

New Delhi [India] July 18(ANI): India's No 1 and most trusted matrimony service BharatMatrimony's 'Find Your Equal' national campaign, starring MS Dhoni, which sharply focuses on women's right to equality in a relationship, won the award for 'Gender Sensitivity' at the International Advertising Association's (India chapter) IndIAA regional awards night at Taj Coromandel, Chennai this week.

The jury concluded that the campaign is a positive portrayal of a woman's right to equality in marriage.

"We have always portrayed women progressively and positively in our advertising campaigns. This award is recognition of BharatMatrimony's endeavour to understand changing customer expectations and aspirations and to highlight the same to drive social change", said Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO of Matrimony.com.

This is second award for gender sensitivity that BharatMatrimony has bagged, the earlier one being the special Jury Citation in 2014 By Laadli, Mumbai. Through the 'Happy Marriages' TV Ad campaign.

"BharatMatrimony redefined compatibility in marriage by highlighting the right of women to work for their self- fulfilment," said the Laadli Jury at sixth National Laadli Media Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity.

The IndIAA event was held to recognize and celebrate blockbuster creativity in the region.

Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison Media World, Srinivasan K Swamy, World President - IAA Global and Chairman, RK Swamy BBDO Media Group, Ramesh Narayan, VP-APAC and Area Director-IAA Global and Chairman, CANCO Advertising and Pradeep Dwivedi, Chairman IAA Award Governing Council, feted the winners.

