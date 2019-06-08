Abhishek Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at Bharatpe
Abhishek Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at Bharatpe

Bharatpe appoints former IKEA Marketing Leader as its Marketing Head

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:06 IST

New Delhi [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe - Truly 'Indian' Fintech Company serving the offline retailers and businesses through UPI payments, lending, and other financial services, has announced the appointment of Abhishek Shah as the Marketing Head. In his previous roles, Abhishek played an instrumental role in building IKEA's India setup and its launch last year.
"We are delighted to welcome Abhishek to team BharatPe. As we continue to ease business for small merchants in India, he will provide the creative vision for our growth and together, we shall strive to create the largest network of small merchants in India", said Ashneer Grover, Co-founder of BharatPe.
"In the past few months, we have onboard over 8,00,000 merchants, and we are aiming to enable over 10 million merchants over the next two years. Abhishek's entrepreneurial mindset and a deep understanding of the industry will be instrumental in leading this growth. His first task would be the launch of high decibel campaign with Salman Khan", added Ashneer.
Abhishek Shah has extensive experience in building and growing brands and comes with a deep knowledge of consumer insights and triggers. Previously, Abhishek has worked with category leader brands like IKEA, IPL franchises and Tata Group among others across business and marketing roles.
"Being in the industry, I have been observing the growth trajectory of BharatPe. Working towards transforming and strengthening India's digital payment ecosystem, and it is a privilege to receive an opportunity to work with the team here, to bridge the gap between digital disruption and consumer engagement to build BharatPe as a trusted brand", commented Abhishek Shah on his appointment.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

