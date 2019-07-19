BharatPe
BharatPe

BharatPe appoints Paytm and Flipkart executives to lead its product team

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:45 IST

New Delhi [India] July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe, India's leading Fin-Tech Company and the fastest to grow to USD 650 million TPV (with 300 days of operations), today announced the appointment of two senior hires in its product team.
Ex-Paytm, Pawan Pathak joins the team as Senior Vice President - Product, and former Flipkart employee, Abhishek Sharma has been appointed as Vice President - Product.
"I am honored to be joining BharatPe and become a part of the company's mission to transform the lives of small and mid-size retailers with Fin-Tech solutions. BharatPe is determined to become the de-facto Fin-Tech platform for merchants and together with the team, I am looking forward to playing a meaningful part in enabling India's digital avatar", said, Pawan Pathak, Senior Vice President - Product, BharatPe on his appointment.
Pawan is a hands-on product leader with over 14 years of experience working with some of India's top product technology start-ups, including Naukri, Yatra and Paytm.
Vice President of Product at BharatPe, Abhishek has extensive experience in technology, marketing, analytics and has contributed immensely in building start-ups such as Flipkart, LimeRoad and Curofy.
"BharatPe's astounding success within a short span of time attracted me to the company. I am truly excited to join the team and create new products on the immensely scalable BharatPe platform", said Abhishek.
BharatPe has established operations in 13 cities, serving over ten lakh merchants across Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Mysore, and Visakhapatnam. The company is on track to serve over 25 lakh merchants on its network by the end of 2019.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

