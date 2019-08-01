BharatPe launches first ad campaign with Salman Khan, to invest USD 5 million in it

New Delhi [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe - India's leading fintech company, pioneering in UPI payments and digital lending for shop owners, is launching its brand campaign with Salman Khan.

BharatPe will be investing more than Rs 35 crores in 2019 towards marketing. BharatPe makes accepting payments and taking loans fast, easy and simple for offline retailers and shopkeepers.

The campaign is aimed at spreading education about digital and UPI payments among India's 20 million merchants and driving financial inclusion in the country. BharatPe was the first fintech in India to build its business on 0 per cent MDR, which the government announced in the recent budget.

The pan-India campaign will be visible across the largest TV, print, radio, digital, and social channels. The company is also planning BTL outreach to support the campaign. "BharatPe is dedicated to all retailers and shop owners.

"With the Salman Khan campaign we will build awareness across unorganized retailers in the country and empower them with digital payments acceptance solution and easy availability of credit, which we have been supporting for millions of merchants in India since last year", said Ashneer Grover, Co-founder and CEO of BharatPe.

This is Salman Khan's first endorsement of any start-up business. The campaign would be launched with Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday.

With the theme - 'BharatPe, Isko Lagao Dhandha Badhao', the campaign narrates messages such as, '1 QR to accept all Payment apps for FREE' and 'Kum Byaaj Pe Loan', targeted at shopkeepers.

Other than giving loans and accepting UPI payments, BharatPe app allows shopkeepers to record their cash/credit (udhar) sales customer wise, send payment requests to customers via SMS payment links, and keep a track of all accounts payable to suppliers.

BharatPe is India's leading fintech company and the fastest to surpass USD 500 million TPV (within 1 year of operations). The company has established a network of 11lakh merchants and facilitates over 15 million monthly UPI transactions.

BharatPe has established operations in 13 cities, across Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Mysore, and Visakhapatnam. The company is on track to hit USD 1 billion annualized processing value by Diwali, targeting over 40 lakh merchants on its network by the end of 2019.

