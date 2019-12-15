BharatPe shopkeepers earn gold coins this festive season

New Delhi [India] Dec 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe shopkeepers won 10,000 gold & silver coins this festive season for accepting payments through their BharatPe QR codes.

Shopkeepers were rewarded with gold & silver coins for growing business through BharatPe QR, and achieving a certain threshold volume of QR transactions.

Gold & silver coin offer of BharatPe was aimed at empowering the merchant community by facilitating the use of digital payments and highlighting the benefits of accepting mobile/UPI payments for shop owners.

BharatPe wants to make digital payments acceptance rewarding and exciting for shopkeepers.

"We want to empower every Indian shop-owner by enabling seamless UPI payment acceptance at their shops. The motive of this campaign was not just to reward star performers, but also to promote trust, loyalty & excitement among the BharatPe merchant community and more importantly to make these merchants eligible for BharatPe's loan product", said Ashneer Grover, Co-founder, and CEO of BharatPe.

Earlier this year, BharatPe also ran the World Cup contest sending 11 merchants to England to watch the Cricket World Cup 2019. The company is also an associate sponsor of Bigg Boss season 13.

With a vision to become the ultimate fin-tech platform for merchants, the company offers digital loans of 3/6/12 months at low-interest rates, a P2P lending product where merchants with surplus cash can earn up to 12 per cent interest on their surplus funds, insurance and even purchase cards.

Co-founded by Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani in 2018 with the vision to make financial inclusion a reality for India, BharatPe is determined to make payments, lending, and insurance omnipresent in the country by making an impact at the grassroots through merchants.

Currently BharatPe is serving over 25 lakh merchants across Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Ludhiana, Surat, Patna, Karimnagar, Mysuru, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Warangal.

The company has grown business 20 times in 2019 and processes 12 lakh transactions a day. BharatPe is processing the value of more than 15,000 crores annually on its ubiquitous QR codes.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

