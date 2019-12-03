Bharti AXA Life Insurance wins Great Manager Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, one of India's leading business groups, and AXA, one of the world's largest insurance companies, has been conferred with the 'Companies with Great Managers Award' for demonstrating and fostering managerial excellence in the company.

The prestigious recognition was bestowed upon Bharti AXA Life Insurance at the fourth edition of the Great Manager Awards 2019, a People Business initiative which identifies, recognizes and rewards organisations with great managers, here recently.

The company has secured a place in the list of top 20 companies with great managers for promoting managerial brilliance in the business of people and change management.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance also bagged two awards in 'Hunt for Great Managers' category for individual managerial distinction. The two leaders also figured into the list of top 51 managers in India.

"This is a moment of great pride for the company and testimony of our efforts and outcomes in building managerial capability, which helps achieve organizational goals. We are also delighted about the individual awards received by two of our leaders for their excellence in developing successful teams and setting high standards of performance, said Jaishankar Balan, Head - Human Resources, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, commenting on the achievement and recognition.

"At Bharti AXA, we believe that each employee is a valuable member of the organization and this forms the core of our philosophy to provide opportunities for each employee to grow and learn with the organization," Balan added.

The Great Manager Awards, which enables participant organizations to compare and benchmark themselves and their managers across the industry, witnessed participation of over 5,000 managers from different organizations.

Among them, 51 were adjudged as 'Great Managers' after a stringent process of assessment and interviews by industry experts.

As many as 120 companies participated in the contest for 'Companies with Great Managers' and 20 companies made it to the final list.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance is among the fastest-growing life insurance companies and provides its employees with opportunities to learn and grow.

It has more than 5,000 employees across India and over 40,000 insurance advisors to drive its growth journey.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

