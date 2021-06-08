Bhaskar Sambasivan, global leader in healthcare & life sciences, named president at CitiusTech

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India), June 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology services, products and solutions, today announced the appointment of Bhaskar Sambasivan as President.

Bhaskar will focus on strengthening CitiusTech's client relationships, building deeper healthcare capabilities & solutions, developing strategic offerings and driving business growth.

Over the past 17 years, CitiusTech has established itself as a global leader in healthcare technology in recent years, growing at over 20 per cent annually, with projected revenue of over $250 million in the current year.

CitiusTech's business continues to scale rapidly across MedTech, Payer, Provider, Life Sciences segments and FluidEdge Consulting. As the world recovers from COVID-19, there is significant investment in healthcare digital transformation - resulting in a strong business momentum for CitiusTech. The company's digital technology offerings include healthcare product engineering, data management, advanced analytics, AI/ML and automation.

"Bhaskar is a growth-focused leader with proven success in scaling healthcare technology businesses. His vast experience and his focus on operational excellence will be critical for us, as we embark on our next phase of growth," said William Winkenwerder, MD., Chairman, CitiusTech. "We welcome him to the CitiusTech family and look forward to this journey with him."



"As the healthcare industry becomes more patient and consumer centric, all healthcare segments will transform their business and operating models to adapt to the new normal. As a Born Digital company, CitiusTech is uniquely positioned to drive this technology enabled healthcare business transformation. I cannot be more excited to be part of this great company that is exclusively focused on healthcare, to help lead the next phase of growth and make a significant difference to our healthcare clients and patients we serve," said Bhaskar Sambasivan.

Bhaskar comes with over 30 years of experience in healthcare, life sciences and digital technology services. He was, most recently, President of Patient Services and Chief Strategy Officer of EVERSANA, a leading life sciences platform company. Prior to EVERSANA, he spent close to 15 years at Cognizant and was the Global Head of Life Sciences.

Under his leadership, Cognizant's Life Sciences business grew over thirty-fold in 15 years. Before Cognizant, he spent many years with Siebel/Oracle and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Bhaskar was recognized as a PharmaVOICE Top 100 leader in both 2017 and 2018 for his industry contributions.

"The healthcare industry is going through a massive digital transformation accelerated by the pandemic, to make healthcare more accessible, personalized, and cost effective," said Rizwan Koita, Co-founder CEO, CitiusTech. "Jagdish Moorjani, our Co-founder & COO, and I are delighted to welcome Bhaskar, given his deep expertise in healthcare and life sciences, and strong experience in building trusted and strategic client relationships."

