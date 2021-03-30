BHEL bags Rs 400 cr order from IndianOil

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Tuesday it has bagged a Rs 400 crore order to build a sulphur recovery unit for IndianOil Corporation's Paradip refinery in Odisha.

This marks BHEL's foray into lump-sum turnkey business of process package for downstream oil and gas sector, it said in a statement.

BHEL said the company's diversification strategy into non-coal based business areas has begun paying dividends.



"This is a milestone order for BHEL as part of its new growth areas initiative. With the execution of this order, BHEL will establish itself as a lump-sum turnkey business player for process packages in downstream oil and gas sector."

BHEL's scope in the contract includes project management, residual process design, detailed engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply, testing, erection, construction, commissioning and performance guarantee test run of the 525 TPD sulphur recovery unit.

The project is scheduled for completion in 25 months. (ANI)

