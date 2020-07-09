The plant will directly feed power to traction systems of Indian Railways.
BHEL commissions first solar PV plant for rail traction application

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has successfully commissioned a 1.7-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant at Bina in Madhya Pradesh for the Indian Railways.
The plant will directly feed power to traction systems of Indian Railways. BHEL said the project is a landmark achievement as this is the first time that solar power is being directly used for traction applications.
The project was installed and commissioned in four-and-a-half months from the date of the joint land survey with Indian Railways for the Bina location.
"The project is a unique example of the joint working of Indian Railways and BHEL in the field of rail transportation. This development marks a major step of merging the advantages of renewable energy in the railway sector in an unprecedented way," said BHEL in a statement on Thursday.(ANI)

