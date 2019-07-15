The SIIDCUL facility in Haridwar
The SIIDCUL facility in Haridwar

BHEL, CONCOR to set up rail-based logistics facility at Haridwar

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:49 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCAR) to form a joint working group for setting up a rail-based logistics terminal at Haridwar.
The terminal will further be developed into a multi-modal-logistics-facility. BHEL thus makes a strategic entry into a new growth area.
In addition to meeting BHEL's own requirements, the terminal will also cater to a large number of industries located in the neighbouring State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd (SIIDCUL) as well as other industrial clusters.
These industries stand to benefit immensely as the cost of rail transportation is significantly cheaper than transportation by road.
Moreover, BHEL's Haridwar plant is close to both the upcoming eastern and western dedicated freight corridors and advantageously placed to take benefit of these corridors in future, according to a statement.
BHEL has one of its largest manufacturing units at Haridwar since 1967. The state-owned company is pursuing various diversification initiatives for increasing non-coal businesses like solar, water, defence, aerospace, electricity storage solutions, e-mobility and railway electrification.
CONCOR under the Ministry of Railways has a network of 83 terminals located across the country and owns more than 300 rakes for container transportation. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:15 IST

DHFL says it remains strong and solvent, resolution plan underway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Despite the financial crisis at Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), the company said on Monday that it has withstood intense pressure and continues to remain strong and solvent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:33 IST

Explained: Risk still outweighs rewards for Indian businesses...

Pulau Ujong [Singapore], July 15 (ANI): The saying goes that "fortune favours the brave".

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:06 IST

Indoco's Goa plant gets warning letter from USFDA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Pharma company Indoco Remedies said on Monday it has received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its oral dosages plant in Goa as a result of the inspection carried out in January.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:47 IST

WPI inflation rate edges 0.2 pc up in June at 2.02 pc

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The annual rate of inflation based on wholesale price index stood at 2.02 per cent in June compared to 2.45 per cent in the previous month, the government said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:07 IST

Dr L Tomar Conferred with Inspiring Doctor of India Award by...

New Delhi [India] July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Marking the birth anniversary of Dr B C Roy, the Economic Times Doctors Day Conclave, 2019 mobilised some of the best minds of healthcare and medicine sector under one roof for an interactive conference and probed about the issues affecting healthca

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:05 IST

Here's how personal loan by Bajaj Finserv can help manage your finances

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Individuals looking at a temporary capital to plan their higher education or looking for immediate liquidity for unforeseen expenses have multiple options in today's times.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:56 IST

Allahabad Bank stock drops 10 pc after reports of Rs 1,775 crore...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Shares of government-owned Allahabad Bank slumped over 10 per cent in morning trade on Monday after the bank reported a fraud of Rs 1,775 crore by Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:40 IST

Tata Steel reports higher production, sales in India despite...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Tata Steel India's first quarter production increased by 20 per cent year-on-year with consolidation of Tata Steel BSL for the full quarter and higher capacity utilisation at both Tata Steel standalone and Tata Steel BSL.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:17 IST

BHEL wins Rs 100 crore EPC order for 25 MW solar power plant

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won a Rs 100 crore order for setting up a 25 megawatt floating solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis at Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:21 IST

Equity indices in the green, IT and pharma stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early hours on Monday with IT and pharma stocks gaining ground.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 16:04 IST

Ex-CEO of Hello Taxi alleges multi-crore financial fraud by promoters

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A month after the first information report (FIR) was filed by a complainant against Hello Taxi, its officials and promoters, now former CEO of the cab aggregator company has also come out alleging financial anomalies by the promoters of the firm.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:00 IST

Quarterly AUMs of mutual fund industry total Rs 25.51 lakh crore...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): The quarterly average assets under management (AUMs) of Indian mutual fund industry totalled Rs 25.51 lakh crore at the end of Q1 FY20 (April to June) as against Rs 24.48 lakh crore at the end of Q4 FY19 (January to March), according to the Association of M

Read More
iocl