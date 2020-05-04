BHEL invites global OEMs to leverage its facilities

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Monday it has floated an expression of interest inviting global companies to partner with and leverage its facilities for setting up manufacturing bases in the country.

The Maharatna Central public sector enterprise under the Department of Heavy Industries said the ongoing economic disruption across the world due to COVID-19 has highlighted the dangers of manufacturing activities being concentrated in a single location.

The need for diversification of supply chains and manufacturing has thrown up a huge opportunity for India which is one of the fastest-growing economies of the world and an attractive investment destination with strong democratic governance, a well-established judicial system, young workforce, one of the largest domestic markets and favourable investment policies.

BHEL said its facilities and capabilities along with its tie-ups put it in a strong position to support any international company in setting up a base in India.

The company has 16 manufacturing facilities across the country with a substantial land bank as well as extensive built-up industrial, commercial and residential spaces. Its manpower strength of about 34,000 includes 9,000 engineers.

Besides, BHEL has 16 centres of excellence (CoEs) in varied areas like computational fluid dynamics, intelligent machines and robotics, machine dynamics, nano technology, power electronics, ultra-high voltage, advanced transmission, control and instrumentation, surface engineering, coal research and advance fabrication technology.

It also has five specialised research centres for welding research, ceramic research, electric traction and pollution control. (ANI)