BHEL lowest bidder for fleet mode NPCIL tenders

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In an open competitive bidding process, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (Rs 10,800 crore) for fleet mode tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for the 6x700 MW turbine island package projects.

BHEL has thus retained its market leadership position of being the sole Indian supplier of nuclear steam turbines.

Pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) are the mainstay of the Indian nuclear power programme and 12 out of 18 operating PHWRs of NPCIL are equipped with BHEL-supplied steam turbine generator sets with the balance from Canada and Ukraine.



These sets have been exhibiting excellent performance with Kaiga unit one creating a world record of uninterrupted operation for 962 days.

Besides, BHEL has already supplied 2x700 MWe steam turbine generator sets each for Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant (unit 3 and 4) and Rawatbhata Atomic Power Plant (unit 7 and 8).

BHEL said it has been a reliable supplier of critical equipment and services for India's nuclear programme for many decades with specialised manufacturing facilities and capabilities.

(ANI)

