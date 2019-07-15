BHEL wins Rs 100 crore EPC order for 25 MW solar power plant

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won a Rs 100 crore order for setting up a 25 megawatt floating solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis at Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh.

The order has been placed by power utility major NTPC Ltd. The plant will be set up on raw water reservoir of NTPC's Simhadri Thermal Power Plant. This is the second order of floating SPV plant from NTPC Ltd, the earlier being 100 MW floating SPV plant at Ramagundam in Telangana.

With this order, BHEL has emerged as the largest EPC player in floating solar PV segment in the country with a portfolio of 130 MW.

BHEL is offering EPC solutions for both off-grid and grid-interactive ground mounted, rooftop, floating solar and canal top solar plants, with current portfolio of more than 1 GW of SPV plants, it said in a statement.

The enhancement of BHEL's modern manufacturing lines of solar cells and solar modules has further strengthened its presence in the SPV segment. In addition, space-grade solar panels using high efficiency cells and space-grade battery are being manufactured at its electronics systems division in Bengaluru, the company said. (ANI)

