BHEL wins Rs 2,500 cr-worth orders for emission control systems

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said on Monday it has secured two more orders worth Rs 2,500 crore for emission control equipment for thermal power plants.
The orders have been placed by power utility major NTPC Ltd. They involve supply and installation of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for 13 coal-based units at 2,600 MW Korba STPS stage one, two and three in Chhattisgarh and 2,100 MW Ramagundam STPS stage one and two in Telangana.
BHEL's scope of work includes design, engineering, civil works, supply, erection and commissioning of wet FGD system along with auxiliaries including limestone, gypsum handling system and wet stack on turnkey basis.
The public sector enterprise is a market leader in the emission control equipment segment and has contracted FGD orders for 54 thermal units from various customers.
It has technology collaborations with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems of Japan for FGD systems and with HLB Power of South Korea for large-size gates and dampers. (ANI)

