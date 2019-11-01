Bhutani Group
Bhutani Group

Bhutani Infra announces the launch of start-up nation - Bharat Badho Abhiyan

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:02 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its bid to promote start-up culture in Delhi NCR, especially in Noida - Greater Noida, Bhutani Infra, a leading real estate company in the region has launched a special scheme specifically targeted at the Startup community.
Aptly named 'Startup Nation - Bharat Badho Abhiyan', the Company is offering lucrative scheme wherein there is an option of paying just 1 per cent of the total cost of office unit for 42 months and the balance after 2 years of possession. As a sweetener to the offer, Bhutani group is also offering lease guarantee for 5 years from the time of possession to every customer.
The scheme is applicable for its commercial project, Grandthum located in Greater Noida (West), which is a complete retail destination for all the business and enormously suitable for start-ups. The basic selling price of the office units is Rs 4,996 per sq ft and office spaces are available for as low as Rs 13.3 lac.
A recent study has highlighted that Delhi NCR is one the prominent hub for startups, well ahead of Bengaluru and Mumbai. Keeping in the mind the same aspect, the Bhutani Group is envisioned specially to fuel the aspirations of startups with zero loan hassles Plug and play lockable offices with top-notch amenities and business guidance services such as fund raising assistance, Phone and LAN connectivity, and CCTV monitoring, Legal, HR Accounting and IT support with 24 hours secured access.
"With vicinity of Jewar airport and office hubs, Delhi/NCR and Gurgaon is the emerging hub for all the commercial sectors, the Bhutani Group is coming up with lucrative offers to invest in its complete retail destination business with the major focus on start-ups and will be benefiting as it is a complete interest free scheme," said Ashish Bhutani, CEO, Bhutani Infra.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:09 IST

Yes Bank reports Q2 loss at Rs 600 crore on tax hit while asset...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday reported a whopping loss of Rs 600 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal year (Q2 FY20) due to a one-off deferred tax asset (DTA) adjustment of Rs 709 crore on account of change in corporate tax rate regime.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:42 IST

Jennifer Lopez wears Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jennifer Lopez wore Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum to 'The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards' in Los Angeles on October 27th.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:41 IST

TVS Motor Company registers sales growth of 2 percent over...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 323,368 units in October 2019 as against sales of 398,427 units in the month of October 2018.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:22 IST

ITW Consulting appoints Deep Drona as Chief Business Officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ITW Consulting, an affiliate of Global Sports Commerce specialising in crafting and executing multi-faceted brand management solutions across sports, entertainment and media, has appointed Deep Drona as Chief Business O

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:21 IST

TVS Motor marks sales growth of 2 pc in October, reduces trade...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): TVS Motor Company said on Friday it registered sales of 3.23 lakh units in October as against sales of 3.98 lakh units in the same period of last year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:17 IST

Bajaj Finserv offers personal loans with money in your account...

Pune (Maharashtra)[India] Nov 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers India's fastest personal loan with easy approvals and disbursal within just 20 minutes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:02 IST

FINGERS launches TWS Audio Pods with spectacular sound and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's most innovative digital accessories brand, FINGERS, which has stormed the Indian market with a range of 50+ avant-garde products has launched 'FINGERS Audio Pods', a true wireless ear-buds for those wanting the perfect combination of Style and

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:01 IST

Essel Propack unveils Recyclable Tube Packaging

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Essel Propack Ltd, an Indian multi-national company in the business of manufacturing laminated plastic tubes, today announced a major breakthrough innovation in the form of recyclable HDPE barrier tubes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:34 IST

Sensex holds above 40,000 mark, Zee Entertainment closes 18 pc higher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Equity indices were volatile on Friday but traded in a narrow range throughout the trading session as investors kept their bets low.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:13 IST

GST October collections fall by 5.3 pc year-on-year to Rs 95,380 crore

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) totalled Rs 95,380 crore in October, 5.29 per cent lower in the year-ago period, the Central government said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:43 IST

JSW Energy revenue falls by 13 pc to Rs 2,232 crore on drop in fuel costs

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nov 1 (ANI): JSW Energy Ltd (JEL) said on Friday its revenue in the second fiscal quarter dropped by 13 per cent to Rs 2,232 crore primarily due to decline in fuel costs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:56 IST

SPML Infra's subsidiary wins Rs 191 crore interim relief from...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): SPML Infra Ltd said on Friday that its subsidiary Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road Pvt Ltd has won Rs 191 crore interim relief under arbitration proceedings against the Rajasthan state government.

Read More
iocl