Bids invited for design, construction of bullet train station at Mumbai's BKC

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has invited bids for the design and construction of the Bandra Kurla Complex high-speed rail station in Mumbai. This will be the only underground station in Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

In addition to BKC Station, the tender also includes a cut and cover the length of 467m and a ventilation shaft of 66 metres. This shaft will also be used for taking out the tunnel boring machine (retrieval shaft).

According to a statement, the station will have 6 platforms and the length of each platform is approximately 415 metre (sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train). The station will have connectivity with the metro and road.

The platform is planned at a depth of about 24 meters from the ground level. There will be three floors including a platform, concourse, and service floor.

The station has been planned in a way that ample space is available for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level, the statement added.



Also, dedicated skylight provisions have been made for natural lighting.

"The amenities planned for passengers at stations include- Security, Ticketing, Waiting areas, Business class Lounge, Nursery, Restrooms, Smoking rooms, Information Kiosks and incidental retail, Public Information and announcement system, CCTV surveillance, etc," the statement added.

Besides that, the integration with other modes of transportation like metro, buses, autos and taxis is also planned

Last week, it issued a contract to Mitsubishi Precision Company, Limited, Japan for the design, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of training simulators of a high-speed train, popularly known as Bullet Train.

The first phase of the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, a 50-km stretch between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat, is expected to be operational in 2026. (ANI)

