Big update on NEET 2021 exams & application dates! How to make use of this time to assure 650+ score?

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted every year to grant admission to medical aspirants into MBBS/BDS courses across the country.

Although the NEET 2021 exam date has been announced and scheduled for 1st August 2021, National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the application form for the same. Amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases there is a possibility of the exam getting postponed again, but any kind of official confirmation is still awaited.

Students can utilize this extra time in their hands by devising the right strategy and preparing well for the exam.

Here's a guide on how to study at home for a 650+ score:

1. Remember to revise:

Revision is important as it not only helps you to retain the information better but also provides you with deeper understanding of the subjects. Oswaal NEET (UG) Solved Papers book contains 'Mind Maps' which enhances student's cognitive learning. It also boosts memory and confidence in the students with Mnemonics. The book features easy to scan QR Codes for a quick revision on your Mobile Phones and Tablets.

2. Practice solving question papers:

Practicing solving question papers will familiarize the students with the exam and will prepare them in advance regarding frequently asked questions in the paper. Oswaal NEET UG Mock Test Sample Paper 2021 book contains 15 Sample Question Papers which includes all typologies of questions asked in the examination. The papers are based on the latest NEET syllabus and question paper design, compiling questions from previous 33 year's NEET & AIPMT examinations.

3. Understand the syllabus & the exam pattern:



The first step towards the preparation of NEET 2021 is to have a deep understanding of the syllabus, marking scheme and subject - wise weightage. This NEET (UG) Solved Papers Question Banks 2021 book contains chapterwise and topicwise presentation for an exam-oriented preparation. The book also contains excellent exam tools developed by the Editorial Board to enhance students' examination performance.

4. Make a time-table... and stick to it:

Prepare a proper time schedule, which includes equally divided slots for all subjects. Focus more on your weak subjects and allot some time for revision at the end. Take some time out daily to meditate and exercise for your physical and mental well-being.

5. Get the best study material:

The most important components of any exam preparation are sourcing the right study materials and books. NEET UG Mock Test, 15 sample question papers 2021 book helps the students to decode the exam pattern with previous year's papers. It also helps them to get on top of the exam paper trends with subjective analysis of the important topics.



At the end, more than the above-mentioned guide, your positive and proactive attitude will have a greater impact on your NEET preparation. So, keep going and good luck!

