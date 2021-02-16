Bigbloc Construction Ltd. plant at full capacity; infra sector gets massive budget boost

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSE & NSE listed Bigbloc Construction Limited are leading manufacturers of building materials including AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) Blocks (Fly Ash Bricks).

Earlier, the company had informed BSE that it has successfully completed its expansion before schedule with the plant of its subsidiary - M/s Starbigbloc Building Material Private Limited expanded production capacity by 25 per cent. Plant is running at full capacity utilization. The company is expected to announce major business proposals and plans. It is to be noted here that Big Bloc would announce major Expansion and Acquisition Plans as per market Reports.

Earlier, Promoters of Bigbloc Construction had raised shareholding through creeping acquisition and are still looking at increasing the shareholding through open market and bourses have been informed duly about their intentions. This shows the confidence of the promoters in the company.

Bigbloc has a state-of-art, ultramodern, environment friendly manufacturing facilities at Gujarat, using fly ash as raw material, since they not only consume less energy in manufacturing but also, help to save the recurring cost of electricity and also earn Carbon Credits.

AAC Blocks are high quality building material that offer unique combination of strength, low weight, thermal insulation, sound absorption, unsurpassed fire resistance ability as compared to bricks due whereby saving Structural Cost. The market share of AAC is only 6 per cent as against 90 per cent share of conventional Bricks which are banned in several markets.



With this shift to AAC by leading construction companies, share of AAC is poised for upward move substantially. Bigbloc has got reputed clients like Lodha, HDIL, Kanakia, Raheja, Regency Nirman, Mahindra, LARSEN & TOUBRO, SHAPOORJI PALLONJI, etc.

The funds allocated for infrastructure development and Heath care were the biggest highlights of Budget 2021. The decision is in line with the biggest hurdles India currently faces with the COVID-19 pandemic and growth.

Infrastructure was biggest focus point of the Union Budget 2021-22. Stressing on the need to focus on local manufacturing for India's USD 5 trillion economy dream, Sitharaman said that the government had already announced a production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for 13 sectors.

With the Government having high focus on Infrastructure Development and Housing for All, the demand for AAC Blocks would increase multi-fold whereby turnover and profitability could go up substantially.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

