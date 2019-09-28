BIGO
BIGO Technology joins SBF to strengthen its presence in South India

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:21 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BIGO Technology - A Singapore based leading internet company aims to strengthen its presence in South India by exploring strategic business tie-ups.
To support its long-term vision, BIGO Technology has joined Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and recently participated in a business delegation visit in South India organized by SBF. As a member of the delegation, BIGO Technology's Wang Tan, Regional Director for South Asia, met representatives of global leading firms with an established presence in India as well as successful local emergent companies; such as Google India, Xiaomi India, DBS Asia Hub, Ola Cabs, Web Synergies, and others to explore partnerships and innovative offerings for the Indian audience.
Given the opportunity of massive growth for internet-enabled social communities, the Indian landscape is an important market for BIGO Technology. Earlier, the company had announced to invest USD 100 million in the Indian market for expansion and penetration of business operations.
Now as a part of SBF, the apex business chamber championing the interests of the Singapore business community at the global level, BIGO Technology further reinforces its commitment to strengthening its trade relations with India through commercial and industrial tie-ups between businesses.
Singapore Business Federation (SBF) works closely with Enterprise SG, a Singapore Government agency, who looks primarily into strengthening business avenues for Singapore based firms through various initiatives, including bilateral trade relations. In its recent initiative, SBF provided common ground for leading firms of both countries to explore international business opportunities.
The close relation between Singapore and India dates back to the 14th century with strong commercial and cultural links. Time and again both countries have made reforms to strengthen their bilateral relations.
"India is amidst a digital revolution where many new technologies are being introduced and consumed by the end-users. BIGO Technology aims to tap into this opportunity and present apt platforms to the Indian youth. In this process, we are looking at partnerships with Indian firms to strengthen our content offering, and to grow together", said Wang Tan, Regional Director, South Asia for BIGO Technology.
BIGO Technology's Bigo Live and Likee platforms are already popular among the Indian youth who are increasingly turning to their mobile screens to perform varied social networking activities - video chatting, participate in #challenges and more.
Leveraging its popularity earned in the Indian market, the company is also undertaking various steps to strengthen the social fabric of the nation. Recently, BIGO's Likee has launched #Likeedreams initiative to support the underprivileged talented youth of India and has selected gifted pupils from the underprivileged background to train them in professional video making skills.
In August 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl