Biking Queens celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day in Barcelona, Spain with the Indian Community

Barcelona [Spain] August 16(ANI): The Biking Queens reached Barcelona, Spain and celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day there with the Indian community and officials from the Indian Embassy in Madrid, Spain.

The Biking Queens reached Barcelona, Spain on the evening of 14th August after crossing European countries viz, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Netherlands and Belgium.

On the 15th of August 2019, the Biking Queens unfurled the Indian National Flag in the morning.

Later, in the evening a celebration was organized by Indian Culture Centre and Catalunyaar. People in huge numbers came to celebrate India's 73rd Independence with the Biking Queens. Various Indian Cultural Dance performances had been performed by the Indians there to celebrate the Independence Day.

Manoj Kapur, Second Secretary - Visa and Community Affairs and Jeeva Maria Joy - Second Secretary - Press Information and Culture Indian Embassy in Madrid, Spain joined in for the Independence Day celebration from Madrid.

"It is great to meet these women who are riding on Bikes, from India for a cause. This gives such a strong message about Indian women and motivates all the women across the World", said Jeeva Maria Joy.

"It is our privilege to celebrate Independence Day with such grandeur here in Barcelona. We are very much honoured to be called for the celebration here in Barcelona. Seeing the patriotism towards our motherland here, thousands of kilometers away, brought a new wave of energy in us", said Dr Sarika Mehta, Founder Biking Queens.

The Biking Queens are on a mission of 25 countries in 3 continents spreading the message - 'Ride for Women's Pride' and 'BetiBachao, BetiPadhao'. The Biking Queens have up till now completed almost 20,000 kms of their journey facing various difficulties, including the theft of important documents of one of the important members of the group in Moscow and after 2 of their KTM bikes got stolen in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Biking Queens are firm on accomplishing their mission and are moving ahead while facing all the difficulties.

