Biocon Biologics appoints Shreehas Tambe as MD, CEO

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI): Biocon Biologics (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, has announced that Shreehas Tambe has been appointed as its managing director and CEO with effect from Monday.

Tambe, formerly deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics, will lead BBL in realising its goal of being a global biosimilars leader, a release said. Tambe takes over from Arun Chandavarkar, who will continue to serve as a non-executive, non-independent director on the board of Biocon Biologics.

Welcoming Tambe, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics, said, "I am extremely pleased that Shreehas is taking on the responsibility of leading Biocon Biologics as MD and CEO at a time when the company is gearing up for global leadership in biosimilars with the closing of the Viatris acquisition."



The Executive Chairperson said, "His demonstrated track record of business success, deep technical and operational expertise provide him with proven leadership capabilities to assume this role. Shreehas will be aided by a highly experienced executive leadership team in building a future-ready, world-leading biosimilars player and a well-recognised global brand that is committed to impact global healthcare. I extend my best wishes to him for a successful journey ahead."

Shreehas Tambe said as he steps into the role of managing director and CEO, he is deeply honoured by the confidence that the Board of Biocon Biologics has reposed in him to lead the company.

"It has been an absolute privilege to have participated in the evolution of Biocon from an enzymes company to a global biopharmaceutical enterprise," he said.

"As a company we have always pushed boundaries, challenged status-quo, and Dared to Dream - Big! The recent acquisition of Viatris' global biosimilars business, is a game-changing event in our journey. As a fully integrated Biosimilars company this puts us in a unique position to serve patients across the world..." (ANI)

