Biocon Biologics expands R&D footprint by acquiring assets of Pfizer Healthcare India

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:47 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Ltd said on Tuesday that its subsidiary has acquired research and development capital assets from Pfizer Healthcare India Ltd.
"The high-end integrated R&D facility in Chennai will enable Biocon Biologics to expand its capability and accelerate the journey towards meeting its strategic long-term goal of addressing the needs of millions of patients worldwide," said Chief Executive Officer Christiane Hamacher.
The 60,000 square feet facility in Chennai will house an early-stage research and innovation centre including a pilot-scale R&D unit equipped with cell line development, drug substance process development from bench scale to 400-litre scale bioreactors, drug product formulation laboratories and analytical R&D laboratories.
The facility is expected to be operational in a few months post qualification and will house over 250 scientists who will have access to R&D labs equipped with over 500 high-end process and analytical instrumentation.
"This investment will allow us to fast-forward the development of our biosimilars from lab to pilot scale. R&D is at the core of what we do. I believe this facility will enable us to pursue breakthrough innovation in pursuit of providing affordable access to high-quality biosimilars and inclusive healthcare solutions aimed at transforming patient lives globally," said Hamacher in a statement.
Currently, Biocon Biologics has a two lakh square feet R&D Centre at Biocon Park in Bengaluru. The company has a product pipeline of 28 molecules, including 11 with Mylan, few with Sandoz and rest on its own. (ANI)

